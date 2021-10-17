India's team mentor Dhoni joins squad for T20 World Cup campaign

Dhoni was appointed in the new role last month. "Extending a very warm welcome to the KING Crown @msdhoni is back with #TeamIndia and in a new role!" the BCCI tweeted with two pictures of the legend alongside Team India coaching staff, including head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar.

Dhoni, regarded as one of India's best-ever captains, led an ageing CSK brigade to its fourth IPL title, beating Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs in the IPL final on Friday night.

The 40-year-old Dhoni's new role as mentor of Team India is limited to the T20 World Cup. Dhoni is the most successful captain in white-ball cricket with all 3 ICC titles -- 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 World Cup, 2013 Champions Trophy -- in his cabinet. He's led CSK to victory in the IPL in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021.

India will play two warm-up matches before they begin their campaign. The Virat Kohli-led side will take on England in their first warm-up clash on Monday and then face Australia in another practice game on Wednesday. India will open their campaign in the tournament proper with a much-anticipated clash against arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai on October 24.