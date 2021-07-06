India tour of Sri Lanka 2021: Bhuvneshwar Kumar will try helping other players in improving their skills

The Uttar Pradesh swing bowler believes the added responsibility of being the team's vice-captain isn't going to change much for him. Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show Cricket Connected, the vice-captain of the limited-overs side for the Sri Lanka tour expressed his thoughts on being given the leadership role of Team India and that he'll help the youngsters improve their skills and mental health.

"Yes, on paper, it is my role (vice-captain), but I don't think things will change. I think being a senior player my role is to do things that help other players in improving their skills and mental health. Being the vice-captain of Team India is an honour and a responsibility. So, I will try to continue doing the things that I have been doing and hope our team does well on this tour."

Bhuvneshwar also added that he's had some chats with Dravid while spending time at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and he's looking forward to working with him again. The right-arm quick also lavished praises on Team India's new coach, for the India-Sri Lanka series, Rahul Dravid, "I have played against him (Rahul Dravid) and he was a part of the RCB team just when I got inducted into the team. So I don't have any such memories with him, but when I got to the NCA, we did have some chats.

"I wanted to work with him and I am lucky that he is the coach. The young players have played under him for India A. So we want to work under him and pick his brain and want to understand how he manages things at that level for such a long time," he added further.