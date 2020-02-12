India U19 player Ravi Bishnoi's parents disturbed with their son's behaviour against Bangladesh in World Cup final

Both the India U-19 players were penalised along with three Bangladesh cricketers for indulging into a scuffle on the pitch following the final of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup in Potchefstroom in South Africa on Sunday (February 9).

ICC U-19 World Cup: Five players, including two Indians, charged by ICC for unsavoury incidents after WC final

Three Bangladeshi players; Md Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain and Rakibul Hasan and two Indian players; Akash Singh and Ravi Bishnoi were charged with violating Article 2.21 of the code, whilst Bishnoi received a further charge of breaching Article 2.5. All five players have accepted the sanctions proposed by ICC U19 Cricket World Cup Match Referee Graeme Labrooy.

Bishnoi accepted the charge of breaching Article 2.21 has received a sanction of five suspension points, which equates to five demerit points.

ICC U-19 World Cup: Bangladesh skipper Akbar Ali battled pain of sister's death on way to WC triumph

Already facing the ignominy that his son and his teammates were not able to win the all-important final at the hands of Bangladesh, the news of their son getting reprimanded by the match referee for his on-field behaviour has left the parents even more disappointed.

"I wonder what happened to my son, because he is one of my calmest children (Ravi has two elder sisters and one brother). He explained the sequence of events and the circumstances when he lost his cool while trying to save his teammate, who was being attacked by the Bangladeshi players," Bishnoi's father was quoted as saying by Mid-Day.com.

"My wife has not eaten anything since yesterday," he added.

Bishnoi also accepted a level 1 charge of breaching Article 2.5 for a separate incident during the match, where he used language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter following the dismissal of Avishek Das in the 23rd over. For this he received a further two demerit points meaning seven demerit points will remain on his record for the next two years.

From T20 WC 2016 to Nidahas Trophy to U-19 World Cup: When Bangladesh cricketers showed unruly behaviour

Former India captain and coach Bishan Singh Bedi, who is known for being a true gentleman on the cricket pitch, also lashed out at the Indian U-19 side for getting involved in the altercation with their Bangladeshi counterparts.

Bishnoi and Singh were seen engaging in an exchange of words and even some pushing and shoving on the field.

"You bat, bowl and field badly happens, but there's no excuse for behaving badly. The behaviour was disgusting and most disgraceful. The innocence of that age was not visible at all," Bedi told Mid Day.

Bedi, who played 67 Tests and 10 ODIs for India, said the behaviour of the Bangladesh cricketers is not our problem.

"Look, what Bangladesh do is their problem, what our boys do is our problem. You could see that there was an abusive language used," he said.