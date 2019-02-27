India Vs Australia, 2nd T20I, Live Updates: Maxwell-Short settle down in big run chase for Australia

Bengaluru, Feb 27: India would be looking to draw level the two-match series as they face Australia in the second T20I at the M Chinnaswamy stadium here on Wednesday (February 27).

India lost the first match at Visakhapatnam by three wickets to go 0-1 down the series. After getting bundled out for 126, India took regular wickets to put the Aussies under pressure in Vizag but Umesh Yadav conceded 14 runs in the final over as the visitors scraped home.

Captain Virat Kohli, who leads the IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at this venue, would be hoping for a win. The Men In Blue would be looking to start the upcoming 5-match ODI series on a positive note.

Team India's batting was also a major let down the previous game as the middle-order failed to capitalise upon the aggressive start. KL Rahul's fifty went in vain in the game as India could only post 126 runs in the stipulated 20 overs.

Here are the live updates from the 2nd T20I at Chinnaswamy: