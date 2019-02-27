India Vs Australia, 2nd T20I, Live Updates: Maxwell-Short settle down in big run chase for Australia

Bengaluru, Feb 27: India would be looking to draw level the two-match series as they face Australia in the second T20I at the M Chinnaswamy stadium here on Wednesday (February 27).
India lost the first match at Visakhapatnam by three wickets to go 0-1 down the series. After getting bundled out for 126, India took regular wickets to put the Aussies under pressure in Vizag but Umesh Yadav conceded 14 runs in the final over as the visitors scraped home.
Captain Virat Kohli, who leads the IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at this venue, would be hoping for a win. The Men In Blue would be looking to start the upcoming 5-match ODI series on a positive note.
Team India's batting was also a major let down the previous game as the middle-order failed to capitalise upon the aggressive start. KL Rahul's fifty went in vain in the game as India could only post 126 runs in the stipulated 20 overs.
Here are the live updates from the 2nd T20I at Chinnaswamy:
Wicket! Kohli's decision to bring Vijay Shankar into the attack pays off. D'Arcy (40) top-edges him and KL Rahul takes a simple catch. Australia - 95/3 after 11.1 overs.
8 runs leaked by Krunal Pandya from his second over. Australia are 94/2 after 11 overs. The partnership between Mawell and Short is worth 73 off 42 deliveries. Indians are in desperate need of a wicket.
Dropped! Rishabh Pant puts down to give D'Arcy Short a breather at 36 and Maxwell gets a SIX on the very next ball bowled by Chahal. Things are not working for India at the moment. Australia 87/2 after 10 overs. The visitors are going well in the run chase.
Four! Short ends Krunal Pandya over with a boundary. The partnership between Glenn Mawell and D'Arcy Short is worth 54. Tension in the Indian dugout as dew comes into play. Aus- 76/2 after 9 overs.
2nd T20I: Australia are 53/2 after 7 overs. Short - 25* and Maxwell - 13* are forging a productive partnership for their team.
Four! Another loose delivery from Shankar and Short gets an easy boundary down the leg side. Australia have already accumulated 52 runs within 7 overs in the run chase of 191.
2nd T20I: End of the powerplay! Australia are 42/2 after 6 overs. The partnership between Short-Maxwell is worth 20 off 12 deliveries.
SIX!! Top-edge from Maxwell and the ball sails over the boundary for a maximum over fine leg. Australia - 31/2 after 5 overs.
Wicket! Mistimed shot from Finch (8) off Vijay Shankar and Dhawan takes a simple catch inside the circle. Australia - 22/2 after 4 overs.
Wicket! Siddharth Kaul cleans up Marcus Stoinis for 5 in his first over of the innings. You miss, I hit. The pressure created by Bumrah in the previous has paid off. Australia - 13/1 after 2.2 overs.
Just four runs leaked by Bumrah from his first over of the innings. Australia 13/0 after 2.
Four! Easy pickings! Short-pitched delivery from Shankar. It had neither the pace nor the right line and Stoinis got an easy boundary. Short got a boundary on the very first delivery of the innings with a classical cover drive. Australia - 9/0 after 1st over.
2nd T20I: Marcus Stoinis and D'Arcy Short open innings for Australia as they chase 191 to win. Vijay Shankar will bowl the first over for India.
Superb recovery from India in this innings. The century stand between Kohli and Dhoni ensured India had a respectable total on a ground that suits batters.
SIX!! Virat Kohli ends the Indian innings with a maximum. India have reached 190/4 in 20 overs. Kohli - 72* off 38 balls.
Four, Four! Dinesh Karthik gets two back-to-back boundaries off Cummins. DK is doing what he's been doing for India in the last one year i.e. finishing the matches.
Wicket! 💯Partnership between Kohli and Dhoni comes to an end. Dhoni (40) mistimes that ball from Cummins and Finch takes the skier. India - 174/4 (19.1 overs).
Four! Kohli ends Richardson's over with a boundary over his head. Effortless stroke. 15 runs came from that over. India are 172/3 after 19 overs.
Fifty! Twentieth half-century for King Kohli off 29 deliveries. But Adam Zampa concedes just 3 runs from that over. India are 138/3 after 17 overs.
FIFTY!@imVkohli brings up his 20th T20I half-century off 29 deliveries. What a player 😎😎 #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/P0q5vvgjH4— BCCI (@BCCI) February 27, 2019
2,1,6,6,6,1! 22 runs came from that Coulter-Nile over as Kohli hammers three back-to-back maximum off the pacer. India - 135/3 after 16 overs.
1,4,1,6,2,0! 14 runs came from that Richardson over. India are 113/3 after 15 overs.
2nd T20I: India are 99/3 after 14 overs. They were 65/1 after 8 overs. Only 34 runs came in the next 6 overs.
Dhoni slog-sweeps D'Arcy Short over cow corner for a maximum. India need more such boundaries but Short finishes his second over by conceding just 9 from it. India are 90/3 after 13 overs.
Four! Welcome boundary for India as Kohli cuts Adam Zampa and the ball races between point and third man region. This boundary came after 24 deliveries. India are 81/3 after 12 overs now.
Wicket! A brilliant diving catch from Jhye Richardson as Pant attempts a reckless stroke. He departs for 1 and D'Arcy Short gets a wicket in his first over. India are 74/3 in 10.5 overs
D'Arcy Short is brought into the attack by Finch in the 11th over.
2nd T20I: Another brilliant over from Australia's point of view. Just three runs and Dhawan's wicket came from it. India are 73/2 after 10 overs. New batsmen Pant and Kohli are into the middle.
Wicket! Brilliant effort from Marcus Stoinis to catch Dhawan for 14. The Umpire's soft-signal was OUT and the third umpire couldn't find a shred of conclusive evidence to overturn it. India lose their second wicket but Dhawan was always seemed struggling in this innings. India - 70/2 after 9.2 overs.
Wicket! Brilliant effort from Marcus Stoinis to catch Dhawan for 14. The Umpire's soft-signal was OUT and the third umpire couldn't find a shred of conclusive evidence to overturn it. India lose their second wicket. India - 70/2 after 9.2 overs.
Wicket! Brilliant effort from Marcus Stoinis to catch Dhawan for 14. The Umpire's soft-signal was OUT and the third umpire couldn't find a shred of conclusive evidence to overturn it. India lose their second wicket. India - 70/2 after 9.2 overs.
Not Out! Misfield from Jhye Richardson in the deep but Kohli converts into a double but he just made it to the crease before the direct-hit towards the striker's end.
Adam Zampa is keeping things tight against Kohli and Dhawan. Runs are not coming freely for the Indians.
Wicket! KL Rahul (47) gives a simple catch to Richardson at third man region and Nathan Coulter-Nile gives India their first jolt with his change of pace. India - 61/1 after 7.1 overs.
Four! KL Rahul plays Zampa down the leg side and the ball races towards fine leg for a boundary. He moves on to 45*.
SIX! Superbbbb! KL Rahul pulls Cummins for maximum and India reach 53/0. Rahul moves on to 41 off 21. After 6 overs, India are 53/0.
SIXXXX! KL Rahul flicks Cummins and the ball sails into the stands for another maximum. Another trademark KL Rahul shot. Crowd at Chinnaswamy at it's feet!
SIX!!! Klass!! Trademark KL Rahul shot as he hammers the bowler over cover for a maximum. Successive sixes off Richardson as India reach 39/0 after 5 overs.
SIX!!!! Uncontrolled pull shot from KL Rahul off Richardson and the ball lands into the second tier.
2nd T20I: Four! Short-pitched delivery from Coulter-Nile and KL Rahul pulls it towards midwicket for a boundary. 8 runs came from the fourth over and India are 24/0.
4,1,4,1,1,1! 12 runs came from the third over and India reach 16/0 after 3.
2.1 - Four! First boundary in India's innings and this one came from in-form Rahul's bat. 2.3 - Four! Shikhar Dhawan opens his account with a boundary over square leg.
0,0,1,0,0,0! Brilliant start from Jhye Richardson as he concedes just 1 from his first over. Dhawan is yet to open his account. India - 4/0 after 2 overs.
3 runs came from the first over bowled by Behrendorff. Australian pace battery is looking to repeat the success from the previous game.
2nd T20I: Jason Behrendorff starts with the new ball. KL Rahul takes the strike, Shikhar Dhawan is present at the non-striker's end.
The Australian team is walking into the middle. Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul step into the middle to start innings.
Australia (Playing XI): D Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Aaron Finch(c), Glenn Maxwell, Peter Handscomb(w), Ashton Turner, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Jhye Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Adam Zampa.
India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni(w), Dinesh Karthik, Vijay Shankar, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Siddarth Kaul.
Virat Kohli: "We would have bowled first as well. Like Aaron said it's a good wicket. Looks like the old Bangalore wicket and that's a good sign. Looks like there has been a lot of hardwork done to prepare and maintain the pitch. The wicket was a bit of spoiler for the last couple of years but it looks like it's back to normal where all teams enjoy playing here. Shot selection was something we discussed (after the last game). The bowling was outstanding. We need to get used to playing big games. Three changes. Rohit is rested, Shikhar comes in. Vijay Shankar comes in for Markande, because of the pitch conditions and Umesh makes way for Sid Kaul."
It's game time here in Bengaluru as the #MenInBlue look all geared up for the final T20I.— BCCI (@BCCI) February 27, 2019
Will they level the series tonight? 🤔🤔#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/cpFjOTFiAs
Aaron Finch: "We are going to bowl first. Looks like a good wicket, so hopefully we can chase this down. We back ourselves to chase the target down. If at all there is going to be anything for the pacers it is going to be up front, so would like to exploit that. No changes for us."
2nd T20I: 3 Changes for India - Rohit Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mayank Markande rested. Shikhar Dhawan, Siddharth Kaul, Vijay Shankar included.
Toss Update: Australia Captain Aaron Finch has won the toss and once again he's elected to bowl first. Aussies play unchanged.
Australia win the toss and elect to bowl first in the final T20I at Bengaluru.— BCCI (@BCCI) February 27, 2019
How many runs will #TeamIndia put on board? #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/2oTgNmFhu2
Chants of 'Kohli-Kohli' and 'Dhoni-Dhoni' will be reverberating at Chinnaswamy tonight. Hopefully, Team India comes out victorious here.
Sunil Gavaskar comes up with the pitch report: Fair amount of grass means the ball will zip around a bit. There are a few cracks as well to interest the spinners. The grass should also hold the pitch together.
A beautiful view at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
What a BeauT of a day for cricket here in Bengaluru #TeamIndia #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/JdNMeKfg19— BCCI (@BCCI) February 27, 2019
A lot of focus will be on local star KL Rahul, who scored a fifty in the previous T20I.
Nice and compact! Local lad @klrahul11 looks all set to fire in the 2nd T20I against Australia #TeamIndia #INDvAUS @Paytm pic.twitter.com/yChnFut2jV— BCCI (@BCCI) February 26, 2019
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here