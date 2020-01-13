India Vs Australia: Bumrah doesn't shy away from hitting us on head and ribs in nets, reveals Kohli

"According to me he's (Bumrah) the most skilful bowler in the world in any format of the game. To play against him, he brings match intensity in the nets. He's not shy of hitting us on the head or targeting our ribs every now and then," Kohli said.

Kohli interacted with the media persons on the eve of the first ODI of the three-match series against Australia shared the experience of facing the top bowler in the nets.

"He's a proper, proper bowler and it's always nice to play against the best in the nets. I challenge myself to play well against him, not every day do you get to hit boundaries off Jasprit in the nets," Kohli said.

#TeamIndia Captain @imVkohli hit some boundaries off Bumrah's bowling in the nets today.



Hear what the Skipper has to say about the same

Preparing for the opening ODI at Wankhede Stadium, Kohli and Bumrah were locked in a keen tussle at the nets.

"Bumrah has been playing for the team for last four years and this is probably the second time I have ever got out (in) the net, hitting a few against him and not getting out.

"One was Adelaide before the Test in 2018 and one was today. I'm glad that was the last ball of my net session because he ran back to his mark, but I got out of the nets," said Kohli.

When asked whether the three-match series between India and Australia has any relevance the India captain said he doesn't think that way for a clash between these two balanced sides are always interesting.

"India-Australia series is always relevant because we are the best teams in the world when it comes to balance. With Steve (Smith) and (David) Warner back in the team they become a more competitive side," Kohli said.

India-Australia series always relevant because we are the best teams in the world when it comes to balance: Virat Kohli

Kohli also said it will be a challenge for the Indian middle-order to face Australia's pace spearhead Mitchell Starc and his colleagues.

"It is going to be a great challenge for them to face someone like Mitchell. He is a very skilful bowler. Looks like he's back to swinging the ball like he used to, and that makes him a lethal bowler again," said Kohli.

"Anyone who has pace, once they find their length they can adjust anywhere, so the pace is always going to be an advantage."

Saying that Adam Zampa played a key role in Australia's 3-2 win in India last year, Kohli feels the leg-spinner had more belief than other bowlers.

"His mindset was a standout for them in the last series. And he made those important breakthroughs in the games that they won after having lost (the first) two.

"So, we have to be at our best game against them in the middle-overs and not think too much about what he's going to do."

He rated the Wankhede track as "probably the best pitch to bat in India" and "probably along with Adelaide - the best batting wicket I've played on".

