India Vs Australia 2nd ODI: Sterling Moments of the Match: Kohli's 40th ton, Dhoni gets playful with enthusiastic fan

All-rounder Vijay Shankar and captain Virat Kohli were the stars for India in what was the second low-scoring thriller in a row. With 11 required from the last six balls rookie, Shankar, conceded just three in 3 deliveries and struck two wickets to bundle Australia for 242.

No sooner than the right-arm medium pacer rocked the stumps of Adam Zampa, Team India and thousands of spectators at VCA Stadium broke into celebration. The Men In Blue's celebration after a turn-around victory is our First Sterling Moment of the Match.

Shankar also made a valuable contribution with the bat as he scored 46 before getting run out in the unluckiest of fashions.

Meanwhile, run machine Kohli took another step towards establishing himself as one of the all-time greats. Kohli slammed his career's 40th ODI ton in the 44th over with a brilliant cut shot towards deep backward point off Nathan Coulter-Nile. The crowd in the stadium broke into a huge roar as the Indian skipper reached to yet another milestone. Kohli's century is our Second Sterling Moment of the Match.

The Indian captain, who walked into the middle in the second over of the Indian innings, played a composed knock before getting dismissed for 116 (120 balls). Kohli struck ten boundaries in his gritty innings against a quality Australian bowling attack on a pitch that wasn't easy to bat on. Kohli is now 9 behind Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI centuries and looking at the kind of form the Indian swashbuckler is in, he's certainly poised to break his idols big ODI record.

Our Third Sterling Moment of the Match is the sensational run out effected by Ravindra Jadeja to send dangerous looking Peter Handscomb for 48. The brilliant one-handed running throw from Jadeja towards the non-striker's end found Handscomb short of the crease by more than a feet. Jadeja is the best fielder in the Indian team, Handscomb took him on and paid the price. Matches can turn on moments like that and the celebrations of the Indian players showed just how important that breakthrough was.

Indian bowlers capitalised upon the breakthroughs they were getting at regular intervals and ensured they had the last laugh on a day when none of the batters, except Kohli and Shankar, performed well. Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah were once again on their best with the white ball and picked up wickets at the crunch situation to keep the tourists under pressure.

Our Fourth Sterling Moment of the Match happened just before the Australian innings when Team India was walking into the middle to defend their total of 250. This Sterling moment involved none other than former India captain MS Dhoni when an enthusiastic fan invaded the pitch to shake hands with his favourite cricketer.

Dhoni is often seen taking those quick singles between the wickets and putting the fielding side under pressure with his alertness. The crazy Dhoni fan got the taste of his quickness when the latter rushed into the field to touch the feet of his cricketing idol.

Realising that a fan was approaching towards him, Dhoni - instead of allowing the over-enthusiastic fan to shake hands with him or touch his feet - started running away. The fan, who was sporting a 'Thala 7' jersey, kept chasing Dhoni and the Ranchi cricketer continued dodging him from one cricketer to the other. Dhoni did embrace the man but only after making him run for it. For sure, it was one of the most memorable Sterling Moment of the Match.