India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Preview, Dream11, Probable XI, Fantasy tips, Live Telecast & streaming

1. Team News - India

India have been on a mighty good roll of late conquering all comers at home with Australia being the latest team to face the Indian heat. After starting the series with a 10-wicket win, the Aussies went down 2-1 as India boarded the flight to New Zealand in full confidence. With the Eden Park pitch known to offer some bounce and carry to the bowlers, India might opt for a pace-heavy attack for the first T20I with Shivam Dube too coming into the picture. With Shikhar Dhawan ruled out of the series with a shoulder injury, KL Rahul is certain to open along with Rohit Sharma.

2. Team News - New Zealand

The Kiwis went through a horror tour against Australia last month and they are certain to come in full force against India at home. Nothing less than a resounding series win will be on their minds and they have the wherewithal to upset India's apple cart too. In fact, NZ hold a healthy 8-3 lead over India in head-to-head meetings in T20Is and they would want to extend it as not many teams in recent past have that kind of record against India.

3. Dream11

Openers: Rohit Sharma, Colin Munro

Middle-order: Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Kane Williamson

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

All-rounders: Shivam Dube, Colin de Grandhomme.

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami

4. Probable XI

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (C), Tim Seifert (WK), Colin de Grandhomme, Ross Taylor, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner.

5. Live telecast

