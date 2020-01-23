Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Preview, Dream11, Probable XI, Fantasy tips, Live Telecast & streaming

By
India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Preview
India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Preview

Auckland, January 23: India will face New Zealand in the first T20I here at the Eden Park on Friday (January 24). India under Virat Kohli will be eager to start the 40-day tour that also comprises three ODIs and two Tests on a winning note and put the pressure straightaway on the Kiwis.

Can India make a head-start to the series or will it be New Zealand prevailing in their home conditions? MyKhel offers preview, dream11, probable XI etc.

1. Team News - India

1. Team News - India

India have been on a mighty good roll of late conquering all comers at home with Australia being the latest team to face the Indian heat. After starting the series with a 10-wicket win, the Aussies went down 2-1 as India boarded the flight to New Zealand in full confidence. With the Eden Park pitch known to offer some bounce and carry to the bowlers, India might opt for a pace-heavy attack for the first T20I with Shivam Dube too coming into the picture. With Shikhar Dhawan ruled out of the series with a shoulder injury, KL Rahul is certain to open along with Rohit Sharma.

2. Team News - New Zealand

2. Team News - New Zealand

The Kiwis went through a horror tour against Australia last month and they are certain to come in full force against India at home. Nothing less than a resounding series win will be on their minds and they have the wherewithal to upset India's apple cart too. In fact, NZ hold a healthy 8-3 lead over India in head-to-head meetings in T20Is and they would want to extend it as not many teams in recent past have that kind of record against India.

3. Dream11

3. Dream11

Openers: Rohit Sharma, Colin Munro

Middle-order: Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Kane Williamson

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

All-rounders: Shivam Dube, Colin de Grandhomme.

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami

4. Probable XI

4. Probable XI

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (C), Tim Seifert (WK), Colin de Grandhomme, Ross Taylor, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner.

5. Live telecast

5. Live telecast

The match will be Live on Star Sports Networks from 12.30 PM IST and Live Streaming will be on HotStar. You can also follow the Live Updates via MyKhel.

More INDIA VS NEW ZEALAND News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: MUN 0 - 2 BRN
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, January 23, 2020, 10:39 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 23, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue