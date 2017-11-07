India Vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Rain delays toss for deciding match in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 7: The third and deciding Twenty20 international between India and New Zealand has been delayed due to rain, here on Tuesday (November 7).

Constant drizzle in the city forced the ground staff to keep the covers at the stadium on.

This is the first international game in the city after a gap of 39 years.

The groundsmen are trying hard to dry the outfield to ensure a game of cricket, even if its rain-curtailed one.

In the meantime, Indian cricketers came down on the ground for the warm-ups and started playing the game of football.

#TeamIndia boys enjoying a game of football as rain plays spoilsport #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/iHsBBPoDKg — BCCI (@BCCI) November 7, 2017

India had won the first match in New Delhi while the visitors bounced back in the next match in Rajkot.