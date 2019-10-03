India Vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 2: Spinners rattle Protea top-order after Mayank, Rohit shine - As it happened

Visakhapatnam, Oct 3: India openers Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal made most of the opportunity as they forged a mammoth 317-run opening stand as India posted a massive 502/7 before declaring the first innings on the second day of the first Test against South Africa here on Thursday (October 3).

Overnight batsmen Rohit and Mayank resumed their innings from 115* and 84* respectively and went on scoring 176 and 215, respectively.

Mayank Agarwal slammed his career's maiden test century and later converted it into a double century to make the match a memorable one for himself. While rest of the batsmen in the middle order failed but the hosts ended up posting 502 in 136 overs for the loss of 7 wickets.

In response, the tourists lost three wickets by the time umpires asked the teams to end the day's play. Aiden Markram (5), Theunis de Bryun (4) were removed by Ravichandran Ashwin while Dane Piedt (0) was dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja.

Proteas were 39 for 3 in 20 overs with Dean Elgar (27*) and Temba Bavuma (2*) present at the crease. They are trailing the Indians by 463 runs.

Here's how the match on Day 2 panned out: