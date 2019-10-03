India Vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 2: Spinners rattle Protea top-order after Mayank, Rohit shine - As it happened

Visakhapatnam, Oct 3: India openers Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal made most of the opportunity as they forged a mammoth 317-run opening stand as India posted a massive 502/7 before declaring the first innings on the second day of the first Test against South Africa here on Thursday (October 3).
Overnight batsmen Rohit and Mayank resumed their innings from 115* and 84* respectively and went on scoring 176 and 215, respectively.
Mayank Agarwal slammed his career's maiden test century and later converted it into a double century to make the match a memorable one for himself. While rest of the batsmen in the middle order failed but the hosts ended up posting 502 in 136 overs for the loss of 7 wickets.
In response, the tourists lost three wickets by the time umpires asked the teams to end the day's play. Aiden Markram (5), Theunis de Bryun (4) were removed by Ravichandran Ashwin while Dane Piedt (0) was dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja.
Proteas were 39 for 3 in 20 overs with Dean Elgar (27*) and Temba Bavuma (2*) present at the crease. They are trailing the Indians by 463 runs.
Here's how the match on Day 2 panned out:
Stumps! South Africa - 39/3 in 20 overs, trail India by 463 runs. Brilliant day at office for India.
Dropped! Temba Bavuma survives at duck as Hanuma Vihari puts him down at forward short-leg.
Wicket! Dane Piedt has been clean bowled by Ravindra Jadeja for duck. South Africa - 34/3 in 17.3 overs.
Wicket! Theunis de Bruyn (4) is caught by Saha and Ashwin gets the second one. Faint edge from the batsman and Saha picked it up sharply. SA - 31/2 in 16.3 overs.
Shami has been brought into the attack by Kohli in the 13th over for a second spell.
After 11 overs, South Africa are 27/1. Elgar - 18* | Theunis de Bruyn - 4* are batting.
Wicket! Ashwin strikes!! Aiden Markam (5) is clean bowled by the off-spinner by a beauty. South Africa - 14/1 in 7.1 overs.
R Ashwin has been introduced in the fourth over itself.
Mohd Shami will bowl the second over for India.
Four! Dean Elgar gets off the mark with a boundary off Ishant. It was bowled on the leg stump and all the batsman needed was to flick it.
SA innings: Openers Aiden Markram and Dean Elgar are in the middle to start South Africa's response with the bat. Ishant Sharma - playing his 93rd Test - starts the proceedings for India with the new ball.
Declaration! India declare 1st innings at 502/7 in 136 overs. Mayank Agarwal - 215 & Rohit Sharma - 176 shine for the hosts.
500 up for India. Since 2016, India have posted most 500-plus total (14). New Zealand and Australia are second on the list as they've scored in excess of 500 on 7 occasions.
Wicket! Wriddhiman Saha (21) tries to slog Dane Piedt fails to get the elevation and Muthusamy takes a simple catch in the deep to dismiss him. India - 494/7 in 131.3 overs
SIX!! Ravindra Jadeja walks down the ground and hits Maharaj over mid-wicket for a huge six.
Wicket! Hanuma Vihari (10) looks to clear Maharaj over long-off finds Dean Elgar in the deep. Vihari didn't last long despite getting a DRS reprieve on the previous delivery. India - 457/6 in 126.4 overs.
Proteas go upstairs to review the LBW appeal against Hanuma Vihari, but the impact was 'Umpire's Call'.
India resume batting in the post-tea session. Jadeja and Vihari would be looking to take India's total past 500.
It's time for Tea! India are 450/5 in 124 overs. They've lost four wickets in this session.
Four! Hanuma Vihari hits his first boundary and gets a loud cheer from the crowd.
Wicket! An epic knock from Mayank Agarwal comes to an end as he falls for 215. Part-time bowler Dean Elgar dismisses him with a full toss delivery. Agarwal looked to slog it but couldn't connect it well and finds Dane Piedt in the deep. India - 436/5
3 big guns, Pujara, Kohli and Rahane making 41 between them highlights the contribution if Rohit and Agarwal in this innings. Interestingly, Jadeja walks out ahead of Saha and Ashwin showing how India’s batting matrix in Tests has changed, writes Ayaz Memon on Twitter.
India in commanding position despite losing 5 wickets today. But 391 of the 437 runs scored so far have come from Rohit and Agarwal. Something for Shastri, Kohli and new batting coach Rathour to mull over
Wicket! Ajinkya Rahane (15) also falls cheaply as he gives a simple catch to Temba Bavuma off Keshav Maharaj. India - 431/4 in 118 overs.
200!!! Mayank Agarwal converts his maiden century into a TEST Double. This is his first Test innings at home and the Karnataka batsman makes it special by entering his name in the record books. He's waited for a long time to get an opportunity in the international side and made it count ever since he made his debut in Melbourne last year.
Mayank Agarwal 200+ fc scores
304* for Karnataka vs Maharashtra in Nov 2017
220 for India A vs South Africa A Aug 2018
200* for India vs South Africa Oct 2019#IndvSA #IndvSA
Mayank moves on to 197*
Up for India with that maximum from Mayank's bat. And the Karnataka batsman has now moved on to 192*.
Wicket! Virat Kohli (20) is caught and bowled by Senuran Muthusamy. The debutant gets the big man as his maiden Test scalp, something he's going to cherish all through his life. India - 377/3
Virat Kohli as their maiden Test wicket for
- Kagiso Rabada
- Alzari Joseph
- Senuran Muthuswamy#IndvSA #IndvSA
Four, 0,0, Six!! Mayank Agarwal is shifting his gear now as he moves on to 171*.
Both openers scoring 150+ in an innings (India): V Mankad (231) - P Roy (173) v NZ Chennai(CS) 1955/56; M Vijay (153) - S Dhawan (187) v Aus Mohali 2012/13; M Vijay (150) - S Dhawan (173) v Ban Fatullah 2015; M Agarwal (150*) - R Sharma (176) v SA Vizag 2019/20.
Both openers scoring 150+ in an inngs (India)— Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) October 3, 2019
V Mankad (231) - P Roy (173) v NZ Chennai(CS) 1955/56
M Vijay (153) - S Dhawan (187) v Aus Mohali 2012/13
M Vijay (150) - S Dhawan (173) v Ban Fatullah 2015
M Agarwal (150*) - R Sharma (176) v SA Vizag 2019/20#INDvSA
Four and that's 150 for Mayank Agarwal. That boundary also brought 350 for India for the loss of two wickets.
After 96 overs, India have reached 347/2. Kohli - 15* and Mayank - 146* are present in the middle.
Four! Virat Kohli hits Kagiso Rabada for a boundary. The skipper is scoring at a brisk pace today. A couple of boundaries already in 14 deliveries.
Wicket! Cheteshwar Pujara (6) is clean bowled by Philander on the first delivery after lunch. India - 324/2
Close of session 1, day 2: India go into lunch on day 2 after both the openers registered their centuries. And the hosts are 324 for 1 in 88 overs. Mayank Agarwal (138) and Chetheshwar Pujara (6) will look to pile the misery on South Africa once play resumes.
India are 323/1 in 86 overs. Mayank - 137* | Pujara - 6* are present in the middle.
WICKET! Rohit Sharma 176 is stumped by Quinton de Kock off Maharaj. He certainly misses out on a double ton. Rohit hit the bowler for a six and a four on the previous deliveries but ended up gifting his wicket on the third. India - 317/1
The opening partnership between Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal is woth 300 now. Indians are frustrating the tourists in Vizag. India's last 10 opening partnerships - 223 runs overall. Opening partnership this innings - 300*
Rohit vs South Africa (Tests) First six Tests: 149 runs (Avg 12.41) This Test: 150*
Rohit Sharma in Tests: On debut - 150+ (177) Opening debut - 150+ (150*)
Harbhajan Singh lauds Mayank.
Harbhajan Singh lauds Mayank.
Rohit Sharma continues his date with Daddy Hundreds as he completes 150 runs in this inning.
259! This is now the highest opening partnership in India vs SA Tests surpassing 236 between Gary Kirsten & Andrew Hudson in Kolkata in 1996/97.
Four, Four! Consecutive boundaries from Rohit against Maharaj and he reaches to 148*. India - 259/0 in 73 overs.
Mayank's celebration!
Mayank's celebration!
Harsha Bhogle congratulates Mayank Agarwal.
Harsha Bhogle congratulates Mayank Agarwal.
Indians to score their maiden Test century in last about one year
Indians to score their maiden Test century in last about one year
Rishabh Pant
Prithvi Shaw
Ravindra Jadeja
Hanuma Vihari
Mayank Agarwal#IndvSA
Mayank Agarwal is the 86th Indian to register a Test century.
Mayank Agarwal is the 86th Indian to register a Test century.
His Test century is #510 for India.#IndvSA #IndvsSA
MAIDEN CENTURY!! Mayank Agarwal gets to his maiden Test ton with a single. It came off 204 deliveries.
Well played @mayankcricket, congratulations on the maiden Test century. Hopefull the first of many
Mayank gets a boundary off Maharaj and moves on to 98*
Milestone Alert! Highest opening partnership for India against South Africa: 219 Mayank Agarwal - Rohit Sharma (THIS MATCH) 218 Virender Sehwag - Gautam Gambhir Kanpur 2004/05
Lucky! Rohit Sharma (131*) survives a run-out scare. The Mumbaikar was looking to help his opening partner get a second run but had it been a direct hit, he would have been a goner.
Mayank Agarwal moves into the 90s. This is his highest international total.
Keshav Maharaj has been introduced in the second over of the day itself. As the ball is 60-overs old hence captain Du Plessis decides to operate a spinner from one end.
Four! Rohit starts proceedings on Day two with a boundary towards fine-leg region off Philander.
Vernon Philander will be bowling the first over on Day 2 with Rohit on strike.
Indian openers and South Africa fielders are in the middle to begin proceedings on Day 2. A total of 98 overs will be bowled today.
