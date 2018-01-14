India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 2: Shami removes Maharaj as hosts hope to dig deep

Centurion, Jan 14: South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis would be hoping to dig deep and take the hosts past 350 against India on the second day of the second Test here on Sunday (January 14).

Du Plessis (24*) and Keshav Maharaj (10*) resumed the innings for the hosts on the second day. The pitch at Newland is looking good for batting as it doesn't look the conventional Centurion track.

Earlier on day one, India staged a stellar comeback, thanks to some disciplined bowling effort by R Ashwin and lively fielding in the final session, and keep themselves in the game at the end the first day's play.

100 Test wickets for Shami. Well done! Milestone should egg him on to greater consistency and fire, bigger deeds — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 14, 2018

Off-spinner Ashwin struck thrice before hosts South Africa reached 269/6 at stumps on the opening day of the second Test. Skipper Faf du Plessis (24*) and Keshav Maharaj (10*) were present at the crease at the end of day's play.

On a day when the Indian pacers failed to make much of a dent on an easy-paced wicket, Aswhin (3/90) emerged as the most successful bowler as he dismissed Aiden Markram (94), Dean Elgar (31) and Quinton de Kock (0).

Markram (94) and Hashim Amal (82) were the top scorers for the Proteas as they grilled Indian bowlers after Elgar's departure in the second session of the day.

After Markram was removed by Ashwin, seasoned campaigner AB de Villiers forged a decent partnership before he became third South African wicket to perish. De Villiers was batting on 20 when he was played-on by Ishant Sharma.