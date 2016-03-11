Shameful: Indian fans taunt Maria Sharapova with 'Who is Sachin Tendulkar'

New Delhi, Mar 11: Indian cricket fans mocked tennis star Maria Sharapova, who has been suspended for doping, over micro-blogging site Twitter.
With a hash tag 'Who is Sachin Tendulkar' Twitterati slammed the Russian star who had, in 2014, said she had never heard of Indian cricketing icon's name.
Mocking Sharapova, who is the latest victim of doping, Twitterati said she had been high on drugs when she made the comment over Sachin Tendulkar. The glamorous Russian tennis star and the highest-paid sportswoman had faced massive criticism from Indian fans back then.
This is not the first time when Indian cricket fans slammed the five time Grand Slam winner.
Here is how the Russian Tennis Tsarina was taunted:
"The moment Sharapova asked who is Sachin Tendulkar? knew she is on Drugs"
OneIndia News