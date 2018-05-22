IPL 2018: Dwayne Bravo takes a blinder off his own ball, leaves Yusuf Pathan stunned - Watch Video

Mumbai, May 22: Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo proved why he's one of the best fielders of his own bowling as he took a stunning follow-through catch and dismissed Yusuf Pathan for 24 in the first qualifier game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 here on Tuesday (May 22).
It was a juicy half volley for Yusuf to get stuck into, and he nailed it straight back down the ground and Bravo got down in his follow-through and snapped it up inches from the turf. The sight of the West Indies pacer taking a corker of a catch was simply magnificent.
The crowd at jam-packed Wankhede Stadium went berserk as Bravo erupted into his celebratory dance moves after picking up the wicket.
Pathan too stood stunned at the crease watching in disbelief and made his descent towards the pavilion when the realisation of losing his wicket dawned upon him.
No bowler has taken more catches off his bowling than Bravo in all T20 cricket and IPL. He has overall taken 25 catches off his bowling in T20s, including 10 in IPL.
Pathan had scored 24 off 29 deliveries and was the sixth Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) wicket to perish.
CSK were off to a blistering start as pacer Deepak Chahar cleaned up Shikhar Dhawan on the very first delivery of the innings.
Earlier, CSK skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and invited Kane Williamson to bat first in the crucial encounter.
