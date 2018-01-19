Getting R Ashwin in IPL 2018 auction will be a priority for Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni

New Delhi, Jan 19: Chennai Super Kings have retained Mahendra Singh Dhoni along with Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja for their upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

There was hardly any surprise when CSK retained Dhoni and made him the captain for the upcoming season of IPL. But many felt offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin was unlucky to miss out on the retention.

Dhoni, the former India captain, later revealed that returning to CSK was an obvious choice despite getting offers from several other franchises.

When asked whether Ashwin will be able to return to CSK, Dhoni said they'll definitely go for the Tamil Nadu bowler in the auction.

"As I have said it is always a tough call. With Ashwin, you know we had done the same thing in the past. We will definitely go for him (Ashwin) in the auction. Ashwin definitely being a local lad, we want a lot of local players to be part of CSK," Dhoni told media persons.

"We have two right-to-match options but having already retained three capped Indians, don't think we can use it. We will have to buy him out in the auction. As of now, it is tough to say, we will get him or him or him," Dhoni added.

"Ashwin will come first in the auction for us. But we will have to wait and watch. We will try to get him," he added.

He also stressed that the franchise would have to keep the emotions in check while picking the squad during the auction.

"We have made three retentions. One keeper, two batsmen. Two batsmen that can bowl. As of now, it is very difficult to say whom we will get. That is the adaptability factor that we need at the auction table and we need to keep emotions in check," he said.

Dhoni has been one of the most successful captains in the history of IPL as CSK has played most finals under him. The Ranchi cricketer led the team in yellow jersey to two IPL triumphs and two Champions League T20 victories.

Responding to a question on why he chose to return to CSK the 36-year-old said,"A lot of people approached me, I can tell you that. But, you know, I can't think (of) not coming back to CSK."

Dhoni is popularly known as 'Thala' by fans in Chennai and Tamil Nadu as he led CSK in eight successive seasons. Dhoni spoke about the love he has received from CSK fans all through those years. The wicket-keeper batsman also praised the team management for weathering a rough phase during the last couple of years when the franchise was serving the ban.

"And as I said, it is because of everything - what we been through, how we have conducted ourselves, how the management has been, how the players have been, how the fans have been. I always keep saying, you know, it is like a second home to me. The fans over here have literally adopted me, they accept me as their own. There can't be a bigger compliment than that. This is a special place and that thought of being with any other franchise was never a question. So that was a very easy answer for me," he further added.

Dhoni is amongst the three cricketers retained by the CSK for the upcoming IPL season 2018. Dhoni is been retained for a whopping amount of Rs 15 crore while Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja have been retained for Rs 11 crore and Rs 8.5 crore respectively. The franchise has already announced that Dhoni is going to lead them in this IPL season.