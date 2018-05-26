IPL 2018: Rashid Khan is world's best T20 spinner, says Sachin Tendulkar

IPL 2018 Special Site

Watching the 19-year-old spinner's performance against Kolkata Knight Riders during the second qualifier game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018, the Master Blaster described him as the best spinner in the Twenty20 format.

"Always felt @rashidkhan_19 was a good spinner but now I wouldn't hesitate in saying he is the best spinner in the world in this format. Mind you, he's got some batting skills as well. Great guy," Tendulkar wrote on his twitter handle.

Rashid took 20 wickets in 16 matches, including a three for 19 against KKR and laying the foundation for Sunrisers Hyderabad's win.

The wonder Afghan cricketer also blasted a 10-ball 34 in the final overs to help SRH post 174-7 at Edens Gardens and later showed his brilliance in the field as well. He effected a run-out and two catches to guide his team to the second IPL final in three seasons.

Bowling legend and mentor of Rajasthan Royals franchise, Shane Warne, too had a word of praise for the young Afghan spinner. Warne wrote on his Twitter handle, "As a leg-spinner, I love seeing all the different types of leg spinners playing in the #IPL but watching @rashidkhan_19 bowl in these big games makes me proud as he loves this stage & pressure it also gets me excited !"

Sunrisers' mentor also heaped praise upon Rashid for his all-round show tonight and wrote,"Cometh the hour, cometh the man. Big game and @rashidkhan_19 was simply outstanding with both bat and ball. Has been a wonderful journey for us on our way to the finals and I wish the boys give it their everything and enjoy the finals."

"It was much needed for me, just tried my best to give 100% in bowling, batting and fielding. Full focus was to believe in my skills. Much happy with the batting today which was needed at the end. Started my career as a batsman, and I have the belief. Just try my best to look into the length and play according to the length.

"The focus was to play straight, that's what the coaches said. So where the slower ball or anything, played straight and got runs. Want to dedicate my award to those people who lost their lives in a blast back home," said Rashid, who was also awarded the man of the match for his all-round show.