Cricket

IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians crowned IPL champions for record fourth time: Twitterati salute Rohit Sharma & Co.

By
Image Courtesy: BCCI

Hyderabad, May 13: Cricketing fraternity and cricket fans all around the globe hailed Mumbai Indians as the Rohit Sharma-led team were crowned the IPL champions for the fourth time. Lasith Malinga produced an outstanding exhibition of death bowling to secure a dramatic one-run win in the final against holders Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 here Sunday (May 12).

With 9 required from the final over and retain their title, Chennai suffered a shock defeat and their dream of getting of Mumbai Indians in this season for once was dashed as Malinga held his nerve to deny MS Dhoni's side a memorable win.

IPL Special Site | Stats | How MI cricketers reacted | Full List of Award winners

CSK required four to win off two balls after Shane Watson was run out for 80 having hesitated going for a second as the tension built in the final over in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Shardul Thakur struck the penultimate delivery for two, but was trapped leg before by the ice-cool Malinga off the final ball to spark huge celebrations from the Indians and their supporters.

There was nobody more relieved than Indians teenager Rahul Chahar, who dropped Watson on 42 and 55.

Deepak Chahar, Rahul's cousin, earlier took 3-26 and Imran Tahir claimed 2-23 to restrict Mumbai to 149-8, Kieron Pollard top scoring with 41 not out off 25 balls.

Watson was named man of the match after smashing an unbeaten century in last year's final against Sunrisers Hyderabad and looked set to see CSK home again, but fellow veteran Malinga was the hero on this occasion.

Chennai have now lost three out of four deciders they have played against Mumbai, who were worthy champions after being top at the end of the regular season.

Here's how cricketing fraternity reacted to one of the best IPL finals ever played between the two most successful teams in the history of the league:

R Ashwin, Kings XI Punjab captain and former CSK cricketer:

Aakash Chopra, ex-India cricketer and commentator:

Brian Lara, ex-West Indies captain:

AB de Villiers, ex-South Africa cricketer, RCB batsman:

Kevin Pietersen, ex-England cricekter:

Harsha Bhogle, commentator:

S Badrinath, former CSK batsman:

Mustafizur Rahman, Bangladesh pacer who played for MI last year:

Pragyan Ojha, former MI bowler:

Virender Sehwag, former India cricketer:

Sanjay Manjrekar, former India cricketer:

Ayaz Menon, veteran commentator:

Ranveer Singh, actor (an avid MS Dhoni fan):

Michael Vaughan, former England captain:

Sam Billings, CSK cricketer:

Mohammed Kaif, former India cricketer:

Gaurav Kapur, presenter:

Irfan Pathan:

Abhishek Bachchan, actor and sports enthusiast:

VVS Laxman, former India cricketer:

Jonty Rhodes, former South Africa cricketer, ex-MI fielding coach:

    Story first published: Monday, May 13, 2019, 2:13 [IST]

    Story first published: Monday, May 13, 2019, 2:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 13, 2019

