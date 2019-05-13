IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians crowned IPL champions for record fourth time: Twitterati salute Rohit Sharma & Co.

With 9 required from the final over and retain their title, Chennai suffered a shock defeat and their dream of getting of Mumbai Indians in this season for once was dashed as Malinga held his nerve to deny MS Dhoni's side a memorable win.

CSK required four to win off two balls after Shane Watson was run out for 80 having hesitated going for a second as the tension built in the final over in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Shardul Thakur struck the penultimate delivery for two, but was trapped leg before by the ice-cool Malinga off the final ball to spark huge celebrations from the Indians and their supporters.

There was nobody more relieved than Indians teenager Rahul Chahar, who dropped Watson on 42 and 55.

Deepak Chahar, Rahul's cousin, earlier took 3-26 and Imran Tahir claimed 2-23 to restrict Mumbai to 149-8, Kieron Pollard top scoring with 41 not out off 25 balls.

Watson was named man of the match after smashing an unbeaten century in last year's final against Sunrisers Hyderabad and looked set to see CSK home again, but fellow veteran Malinga was the hero on this occasion.

Chennai have now lost three out of four deciders they have played against Mumbai, who were worthy champions after being top at the end of the regular season.

Here's how cricketing fraternity reacted to one of the best IPL finals ever played between the two most successful teams in the history of the league:

R Ashwin, Kings XI Punjab captain and former CSK cricketer:

Aakash Chopra, ex-India cricketer and commentator:

#CSK’s campaign is worthy of a case study. So much experience and yet they are half as effective without Dhoni. Last year most people thought (including game) that they’ve made the team for one season....and still they’ve made two consecutive finals. 🙇‍♂️ #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) May 12, 2019

Brian Lara, ex-West Indies captain:

AB de Villiers, ex-South Africa cricketer, RCB batsman:

Kevin Pietersen, ex-England cricekter:

HUGE - @mipaltan!



Yet another OUTSTANDING tournament.



The BEST cricket academy for learning our great game, in the world!



💙💙💙💙💙 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) May 12, 2019

Harsha Bhogle, commentator:

A nerve wrecking VIVO IPL 2019 final belongs to Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians.MI ride on the spells of Bumrah & Chahar to continue their dominace over CSK to win them in three IPL finals and becomes the first team to win four IPL trophies. #IPL #IPL2019 #MIvCSK #IPL2019Final — subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) May 12, 2019

S Badrinath, former CSK batsman:

Mustafizur Rahman, Bangladesh pacer who played for MI last year:

Speechless! What a way to become champion. It was absolutely thriller! Top class bowling from @Jaspritbumrah93 & Malinga was brilliant in the last over! Congratulations to @ImRo45 & @mipaltan for yet another crown! #IPL2019 #IPLFinal — Mustafizur Rahman (@Mustafiz90) May 12, 2019

Pragyan Ojha, former MI bowler:

Virender Sehwag, former India cricketer:

What a Cracking final , great tournament. Tough luck Chennai.

Congratulations Mumbai #MIvCSK — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 12, 2019

Sanjay Manjrekar, former India cricketer:

My heart went out to Dhoni speaking to him in the post match, he seemed really heartbroken. Never seen him like that before. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) May 12, 2019

Ayaz Menon, veteran commentator:

Dhoni replies ‘’Hopefully yes’’ when asked wherher he’ll play next season. I think he will, but with a lot of new faces in @ChennaiIPL. The current squad has been outstanding, winning in 2018 and reaching final this year, but some young lungs and legs needed now — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) May 12, 2019

Ranveer Singh, actor (an avid MS Dhoni fan):

Dhoni’s run out was the biggest of several turning points! Game kept swinging like a pendulum! Thrilling to watch!

Bumrah showing why he’s the best in the game!

Malinga redeeming himself with a solid over when it mattered most! 🏆🔵🏆🔵🏆🔵 #MIvCSK #CSKvMI #IPL2019Final🏏 — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) May 12, 2019

Michael Vaughan, former England captain:

The #IPL never ever fails to deliver drama ... the last few overs had everything ... Drop catches,Fumbles in the field,Incredible stroke play,Run out & outstanding bowling !!!! #India — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 12, 2019

Sam Billings, CSK cricketer:

Gutted for the boys.. gave absolutely everything. So proud of everyone again @ChennaiIPL & incredibly lucky to be a part of such an amazing franchise!



Such small margins; what a competition the @IPL is! Congrats to @mipaltan on the win.#Yellove — Sam Billings (@sambillings) May 12, 2019

Mohammed Kaif, former India cricketer:

Brilliant calmness under pressure from Mumbai. Bumrah's gesture when De Kock missed the last ball and it went for 4 Byes showed his maturity and calmness and Rohit also handled the pressure extremely well. Well tried Chennai. But congratulations Mumbai on a 4th title #MIvCSK — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) May 12, 2019

Gaurav Kapur, presenter:

2013, 15, 17, 19. Mumbai Indians, an even team that likes the odd years 🏆🏆🏆🏆 #VivoIPL — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) May 12, 2019

Irfan Pathan:

One run difference between the champion and the runner up... congrats @mipaltan for being a champion team and well done to @ChennaiIPL for great fight. #ipl #final #worthy — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 12, 2019

Abhishek Bachchan, actor and sports enthusiast:

VVS Laxman, former India cricketer:

Many congratulations @mipaltan for holding on to your nerves and winning a record 4th IPL. Was a fantastic game of cricket, fitting of a finale. #IPL2019Final — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) May 12, 2019

Jonty Rhodes, former South Africa cricketer, ex-MI fielding coach:

Woohooo; Mali; u beauty!!!! @mipaltan 🏆- now I need a beer to settle my nerves! Nails are chewed!!! Been jumping around. My hotel room for past 10 minutes; what a game: got to love the #IPL https://t.co/iaYy8UCPsj — Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) May 12, 2019