IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians crowned IPL champions for record fourth time: Twitterati salute Rohit Sharma & Co.

Hyderabad, May 13: Cricketing fraternity and cricket fans all around the globe hailed Mumbai Indians as the Rohit Sharma-led team were crowned the IPL champions for the fourth time. Lasith Malinga produced an outstanding exhibition of death bowling to secure a dramatic one-run win in the final against holders Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 here Sunday (May 12).
With 9 required from the final over and retain their title, Chennai suffered a shock defeat and their dream of getting of Mumbai Indians in this season for once was dashed as Malinga held his nerve to deny MS Dhoni's side a memorable win.
IPL Special Site | Stats | How MI cricketers reacted | Full List of Award winners
CSK required four to win off two balls after Shane Watson was run out for 80 having hesitated going for a second as the tension built in the final over in Hyderabad on Sunday.
Shardul Thakur struck the penultimate delivery for two, but was trapped leg before by the ice-cool Malinga off the final ball to spark huge celebrations from the Indians and their supporters.
There was nobody more relieved than Indians teenager Rahul Chahar, who dropped Watson on 42 and 55.
Deepak Chahar, Rahul's cousin, earlier took 3-26 and Imran Tahir claimed 2-23 to restrict Mumbai to 149-8, Kieron Pollard top scoring with 41 not out off 25 balls.
Watson was named man of the match after smashing an unbeaten century in last year's final against Sunrisers Hyderabad and looked set to see CSK home again, but fellow veteran Malinga was the hero on this occasion.
Chennai have now lost three out of four deciders they have played against Mumbai, who were worthy champions after being top at the end of the regular season.
Here's how cricketing fraternity reacted to one of the best IPL finals ever played between the two most successful teams in the history of the league:
R Ashwin, Kings XI Punjab captain and former CSK cricketer:
Ohhhhh🤭☺️ great game of cricket. Well done to @mipaltan and @ImRo45. Bad luck to @ChennaiIPL and @msdhoni #IPL19— Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) May 12, 2019
Aakash Chopra, ex-India cricketer and commentator:
#CSK’s campaign is worthy of a case study. So much experience and yet they are half as effective without Dhoni. Last year most people thought (including game) that they’ve made the team for one season....and still they’ve made two consecutive finals. 🙇♂️ #IPL— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) May 12, 2019
Brian Lara, ex-West Indies captain:
Congratulations @mipaltan 🏆🍾 #IPL2019Final title # 4#MIvCSK #VIVOIPL #MumbaiIndians #RohitSharma #Champions @StarSportsIndia @IPL @ImRo45 @Jaspritbumrah93 @hardikpandya7 @KieronPollard55 pic.twitter.com/hN6GYsbini— Brian Lara (@BrianLara) May 12, 2019
AB de Villiers, ex-South Africa cricketer, RCB batsman:
Wow! Speechless. IPL, what a spectacle @IPL well done @ImRo45 and @mipaltan team.— AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) May 12, 2019
Kevin Pietersen, ex-England cricekter:
HUGE - @mipaltan!— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) May 12, 2019
Yet another OUTSTANDING tournament.
The BEST cricket academy for learning our great game, in the world!
💙💙💙💙💙
Harsha Bhogle, commentator:
A nerve wrecking VIVO IPL 2019 final belongs to Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians.MI ride on the spells of Bumrah & Chahar to continue their dominace over CSK to win them in three IPL finals and becomes the first team to win four IPL trophies. #IPL #IPL2019 #MIvCSK #IPL2019Final— subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) May 12, 2019
S Badrinath, former CSK batsman:
A nerve wrecking VIVO IPL 2019 final belongs to Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians.MI ride on the spells of Bumrah & Chahar to continue their dominace over CSK to win them in three IPL finals and becomes the first team to win four IPL trophies. #IPL #IPL2019 #MIvCSK #IPL2019Final— subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) May 12, 2019
Mustafizur Rahman, Bangladesh pacer who played for MI last year:
Speechless! What a way to become champion. It was absolutely thriller! Top class bowling from @Jaspritbumrah93 & Malinga was brilliant in the last over! Congratulations to @ImRo45 & @mipaltan for yet another crown! #IPL2019 #IPLFinal— Mustafizur Rahman (@Mustafiz90) May 12, 2019
Pragyan Ojha, former MI bowler:
Congratulations @mipaltan! What a final... #malinga you beauty. Total team effort. Great effort @ChennaiIPL #IPLFinal2019 #MIvCSK #GameBanayegaName— Pragyan Prayas Ojha (@pragyanojha) May 12, 2019
Virender Sehwag, former India cricketer:
What a Cracking final , great tournament. Tough luck Chennai.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 12, 2019
Congratulations Mumbai #MIvCSK
Sanjay Manjrekar, former India cricketer:
My heart went out to Dhoni speaking to him in the post match, he seemed really heartbroken. Never seen him like that before.— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) May 12, 2019
Ayaz Menon, veteran commentator:
Dhoni replies ‘’Hopefully yes’’ when asked wherher he’ll play next season. I think he will, but with a lot of new faces in @ChennaiIPL. The current squad has been outstanding, winning in 2018 and reaching final this year, but some young lungs and legs needed now— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) May 12, 2019
Ranveer Singh, actor (an avid MS Dhoni fan):
Dhoni’s run out was the biggest of several turning points! Game kept swinging like a pendulum! Thrilling to watch!— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) May 12, 2019
Bumrah showing why he’s the best in the game!
Malinga redeeming himself with a solid over when it mattered most! 🏆🔵🏆🔵🏆🔵 #MIvCSK #CSKvMI #IPL2019Final🏏
Michael Vaughan, former England captain:
The #IPL never ever fails to deliver drama ... the last few overs had everything ... Drop catches,Fumbles in the field,Incredible stroke play,Run out & outstanding bowling !!!! #India— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 12, 2019
Sam Billings, CSK cricketer:
Gutted for the boys.. gave absolutely everything. So proud of everyone again @ChennaiIPL & incredibly lucky to be a part of such an amazing franchise!— Sam Billings (@sambillings) May 12, 2019
Such small margins; what a competition the @IPL is! Congrats to @mipaltan on the win.#Yellove
Mohammed Kaif, former India cricketer:
Brilliant calmness under pressure from Mumbai. Bumrah's gesture when De Kock missed the last ball and it went for 4 Byes showed his maturity and calmness and Rohit also handled the pressure extremely well. Well tried Chennai. But congratulations Mumbai on a 4th title #MIvCSK— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) May 12, 2019
Gaurav Kapur, presenter:
2013, 15, 17, 19. Mumbai Indians, an even team that likes the odd years 🏆🏆🏆🏆 #VivoIPL— Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) May 12, 2019
Irfan Pathan:
One run difference between the champion and the runner up... congrats @mipaltan for being a champion team and well done to @ChennaiIPL for great fight. #ipl #final #worthy— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 12, 2019
Abhishek Bachchan, actor and sports enthusiast:
Mumbai win!!!— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) May 12, 2019
Congratulations @mipaltan 💙💙💙💙 #IPL2019Final
Hard luck #CSK. Very well played.
VVS Laxman, former India cricketer:
Many congratulations @mipaltan for holding on to your nerves and winning a record 4th IPL. Was a fantastic game of cricket, fitting of a finale. #IPL2019Final— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) May 12, 2019
Jonty Rhodes, former South Africa cricketer, ex-MI fielding coach:
Woohooo; Mali; u beauty!!!! @mipaltan 🏆- now I need a beer to settle my nerves! Nails are chewed!!! Been jumping around. My hotel room for past 10 minutes; what a game: got to love the #IPL https://t.co/iaYy8UCPsj— Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) May 12, 2019
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here