IPL 2019: Pant masterclass gives Delhi Capitals a winning start; Yuvraj's fifty goes in vain for Mumbai Indians

Sent into bat, Delhi were helped by Colin Ingram's 32-ball 47 and Shikhar Dhawan's 43 at the Wankhede Stadium, before Pant smashed the Mumbai bowlers for seven sixes and as many fours to propel the visitors to 213 for six in the stipulated 20 overs.

In response, Mumbai were restricted to at 176 in 19.2 overs as an injured Jasprit Bumrah failed to turn up with the bat. Veteran Yuvraj Singh top-scored for the hosts with 53 off 35 balls. Barring Yuvraj, playing his first game for Mumbai Indians, no other top-order batsman from Mumbai rose to the occasion in a mammoth run chase.

Often hailed as the 'late bloomers' Mumbai lived up to their reputation as they were outclassed by the Shreyas Iyer-led young side in every department. MI's top-three comprising skipper Rohit Sharma (14), Quinton de Kock (27), and Suryakumar Yadav (2) was dismissed in the powerplay itself. Their departure meant the middle-order had a lot of catching up to do but they could never really get going a big run chase. Eventually, they lost the game by 37 runs.

Kagiso Rabada (23-2) and Ishant Sharma (34-2) bagged two wickets apiece for the tourists while the rest of the bowlers also chipped in with their vital contributions. Axar Patel (4-0-42-1) was the most expensive bowler for Delhi as Yuvraj targetted him well.

Ishant and Rabada kept it tight early in Mumbai's run chase and it looked certain that it would be Delhi's day when Rahul Tewatia took a stunning catch to remove Rohit Sharma.

Tewatia came in from deep square-leg to get under a skier and clung on diving forward to see the back of the Indians skipper for just 14 in the fourth over.

Shreyas Iyer ran out Suryakumar Yadav with a direct hit and Ishant sent Quinton de Kock on his way for 27 in the same over to leave the three-time champions with a mountain to climb.

Yuvraj cleared the ropes three times in an entertaining knock but wickets tumbled too frequently, South Africa paceman Rabada dismissing the former India all-rounder and Cutting as Delhi eased to a comfortable victory.

Earlier, Pant raced to his half-century in 18 balls, hitting seven towering sixes and as many fours at the Wankhede Stadium, which looked too small for the Delhi dazzler. Just 21, Pant smashed the world's best fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, for a few sixes as well.

Pant, playing his natural game, mercilessly punished the Mumbai bowlers after South African Colin Ingram (47 off 32 balls 7x4, 1x6) and Shikhar Dhawan (43 off 36 balls; 4x4; 1x6) pulled the visitors out of the rubble and laid the foundation of a big total with their 83-run stand for the third wicket.

The young wicketkeeper was brutal on Hardik Pandya, whom he hammered for two sixes and a four in the 16th over to start the destruction and then spared none. He struck two sixes and a four off debutant Rasikh Salam in the 19th over.

Pant was also brutal on death overs specialist Bumrah. Rahul Tewatia complimented the stumper with 9 not out. Earlier, the duo of Dhawan and Ingram rallied the Delhi innings after they lost two quick wickets -- Prithvi Shaw (7) and skipper Shreyas Iyer (16) -- inside the first four overs - and also took the Mumbai attack to cleansers.

Ingram upped the ante in the eighth over slashing Hardik for a four and then a six. But Ben Cutting gave Mumbai the much-needed breakthrough as he removed Ingram, who was caught by Hardik in the 13 over.

Dhawan also threw his wicket away as Delhi slumped from 112 for two to 131 for four. But then it was the Pant show.

