IPL 2020: BCCI says the tournament postponed till further notice

"Due to the evolving global health concerns regarding COVID-19 and lockdown measures implemented by the Government of India to contain the spread of the pandemic, the IPL Governing Council of the BCCI has decided that the IPL 2020 Season will be suspended till further notice," said the BCCI secretary Jay Shah in a press release.

"The health and safety of the nation and everyone involved in our great sport remains our top priority and as such, the BCCI along with the Franchise Owners, Broadcaster, Sponsors and all the Stakeholders acknowledge that the IPL 2020 season will only commence when it is safe and appropriate to do so," he said in the release.

Shah said the BCCI will continue to monitor the situation and the IPL 2020 will only start when environment is absolutely safe. The BCCI secretary said they will be in touch with all stakeholders regarding a potential start date and will take guidance from the Government of India.

"BCCI will continue to monitor and review the situation regarding a potential start date in close partnership with all of its stakeholders and will continue to take guidance from the Government of India, State Governments and other State Regulatory bodies," he said.

The IPL 2020 was originally pushed back to April 15 due to the Covid-19 outbreak. The India Government had announced on April 14 that the nation-wide lockdown would be extended to May 3, making the 13th edition of the IPL a non-starter after the April 15 mark and even in the first week May. It had been reported that the BCCI is actively considering the window between July and September to conduct the IPL 2020, hence the new announcement came as little surprise.