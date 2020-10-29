IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings bring in out-of form Shane Watson, Lungi Ngidi against Kolkata Knight Riders

The CSK captain won the toss and elected to field first and with his team's selection against KKR, MS Dhoni signalled that team management is giving some opportunity to the players who haven't done well yet.

After winning the toss Dhoni revealed there are three changes in CSK's Playing XI as the Men In Yellow brought struggling Shane Watson, Lungi Ngidi and Karn Sharma for today's game. While Faf du Plessis - team's highest run-scorer in the tournament - was made to sit along with Imran Tahir and Monu Kumar.

"We are bowling first, a bit worried about the dew. We had some dew during practice, so it's better to bat second with dew around. We haven't been at our best, that's the reason we have been lagging behind. Quite a few changes, Faf (du Plessis), (Imran) Tahir, Monu (Kumar) out. Watto (Shane Watson), Lungi (Ngidi), Karn (Sharma) in. One injury and the rest are changes," said the CSK captain at the toss.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders also made a change to their side by bringing in Uttar Pradesh batsman Rinku Singh in the playing XI and benching pacer Prasidh Krishna.

"One change for us, Rinku Singh in, Prasidh Krishna out. Andre Russell is not near fit yet so he misses out today. We can only control what we can do. We have had an up and down season. We are against a good CSK side. Myself and Brendon are all about freeing people," said KKR skipper Eoin Morgan on his team's Playing XI and strategy in a must-win game.

CSK have already been out of the playoffs race and the Dhoni-led side would be looking to become a spoilsport for KKR - who need to win this game to remain in play-offs race.