IPL 2020: DC vs MI, Match 51 updates: Mumbai Indians pick up quick wickets to keep Delhi in check

Bengaluru, Oct. 31: Delhi Capitals will be up against Mumbai Indians in match number 51 of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday.

After enjoying a good season, the Capitals are on a three-match losing streak and with two games left the Shreyas Iyer-led team find themselves in trouble as they must win at least one if they are to qualify.

Meanwhile, defending champions Mumbai is the only team to have qualified for the playoffs and they will look to play spoilsport when they take on the Capitals. A win for Mumbai will see them almost ensure a top two finish in the 13th edition of the tournament.

Heading into their penultimate game, MI might not change their winning XI. Moreover regular skipper Rohit Sharma might still not be available after missing the last three games due to injury. But with Ishan Kishan and Quinton de Kock in sublime form, the Capitals will have their task cut out.

Meanwhile Delhi will have to pull up their socks after a hat-trick of losses. The batsmen who had been devastating for the major part of the season crumbled under pressure in their previous game and will look to put up a good show in their all important game.

Here, mykhel brings you the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians match updates.

Auto Refresh Feeds Chahar to bowl out SIX!! A welcome maximum from Ashwin as he sends it over fine leg. OUT!! Delhi Capitals crumbling here in Dubai as Hetmyer goes for 11 off 13 as Krunal Pandya picks him up at deep square. Coulter Nile picks up a wicket. Delhi at 78/7 Five overs to go. DC at 78/6 APPEAL for LBW! WICKET No. 3 for Bumrah! Patel goes for 5 off 9. Delhi at 73/6 FOUR! Patel sends it to the midwicket boundary. Welcome boundary for Delhi DC lose the review as Pant goes for 21 off 24. Bumrah picks up the two wickets this over. Mumbai at 62/5 BIG APPEAL for leg before! OUT! Pant appeals OUT! De Kock picks him up. Capitals crumbling here as Stoinis goes for 2 off 3. First wicket for Bumrah today. Mumbai at 57/4 Appeal for stumping. Iyer has his back leg in the air and he goes for 25 off 29. Delhi Capitals at 50/3. Chahar picks up a wicket in his first over Halfway through the innings Delhi have posted 49/2. Excellent work from Mumbai bowlers Good over from Delhi as twelve runs came off Yadav's over. Jasprit Bumrah comes into the attack next SIX! Captain Iyer whacks the first maximum of the Capitals innings as he sends it over long on Another good over from Jayant as he gives away just three runs. Powerplay comes to an end. Just 22 runs comes off the powerplay for the loss of two wickets Mumbai lose the review as the skipper is safe Appeal for caught behind. Not given. Pollard goes upstairs Rishabh Pant comes in next OUT! Shaw skies it and Quinton de Kock waits for it to send the opener back. Shaw goes for 10 off 11. Two wickets in two overs for Boult FOUR! A boundary to begin Boult's second over. Good shot from Shaw as he finds the gap and puts it away for a boundary. FOUR! Iyer sends it over mid-off. One bounce and it goes over the boundary ropes. The skipper gets off the mark with a boundary. Great start from Mumbai as Boult gives away only 1 run and picks up a wicket in the first over. Poor start from Delhi as Dhawan goes for second consecutive duck Captain Shreyas Iyer comes in OUT! Shikhar Dhawan goes for a duck again as he chops it straight to backward point and Suryakumar takes a low catch. Boult strikes in the first over. Boult in with the new ball. Shaw sets the ball rolling with a single Play set to get underway at the Dubai International Stadium. The players walk in. Shaw, Dhawan to open. A couple of changes in both teams for the clash at the Dubai International Stadium A look at the Playing XI for #DCvMI#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/5YV3p7bBxc — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 31, 2020 After winning the toss, Mumbai skipper Kieron Pollard said that they were not quite sure about the pitch and wanted to see what the pitch was doing. Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer said at the toss that he was looking to bat first because they have done well batting first. Playing XI: Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Harshal Patel, Praveen Dubey, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje Playing XI: Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard (capt), Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah Mumbai Indians win the toss and elect to bowl first against the Delhi Capitals While Mumbai Indians have qualified for the ongoing season, Capitals must win one out of their last two matches Dubai calling 😋#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #Dream11IPL #DCvMI @KieronPollard55 @trent_boult @krunalpandya24 @surya_14kumar pic.twitter.com/nn7tnCnMWn — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 31, 2020 In match number 51 of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Delhi Capitals will be up against the Mumbai Indians at the Dubai International Stadium.