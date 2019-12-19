IPL 2020: Final List of Chennai Super Kings squad after players auction, big buys, money spent

In the 2020 IPL Auction, CSK bought four players and their first buy was Sam Curran, whom they roped in for Rs 5.5 crore. The English all-rounder Curran played for KXIP in the previous season.

Their next buy was their biggest buy in the auction and it was a surprise pick for CSK, who spent a whopping Rs 6.75 crore for India leg-spinner Piyush Chawla, who played for KKR in the previous season.

IPL Auction 2020: Highlights: Cummins gets record IPL deal and joins Morgan at big-spending KKR

Their next big buy was Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood, who they roped in for a base price of 2 crore. And their final buy was Tamil Nadu left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore, who was picked up for the base price of 20 Lac. Here MyKhel looks at the Chennai Super Kings squad after the auction,

1. Chennai Super Kings full squad:

Batsmen: Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, M Vijay, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suresh Raina

Bowlers: Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Lungi Ngidi, Shardul Thakur, Piyush Chawla (Rs 6.75 crore), Josh Hazlewood (Rs 2 crore), R Sai Kishore (Rs 20 lakh)

All-rounders: Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Monu Kumar, Karn Sharma, Sam Curran (Rs 5.5 crore)

Wicketkeepers: MS Dhoni (c), N Jagadeesan

2. Players released before the auction

Mohit Sharma, Sam Billings, David Willey, Dhruv Shorey, Scott Kuggeleijn, Chaitanya Bishnoi

3. Big Buys from IPL Auction 2020

India leg-spinner Piyush Chawla (6.75 Cr), England all-rounder Sam Curran (5.50 Cr) and Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood (2 Cr).

4. Total money spent in IPL 2020 Auction

The Chennai Super Kings came into the auction with a total purse of 14.60 crore and spent 14.45 crore. They are now left with just 15 lakhs.