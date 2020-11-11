IPL 2020 Final: Shreyas Iyer says Delhi Capitals will look to lift trophy next year

Opting to bat first, DC were pegged back by Trent Boult and could only post 156/7 in their allotted 20 overs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday (November 10). In response, Rohit Sharma leading from the front scored 68 off 51 balls to power Mumbai Indians to their fifth IPL title.

Iyer, who admitted IPL is one of the toughest leagues, said winning the title remains their target, having made their maiden final after 12 attempts.

"The IPL always amazes you, it's one of the toughest leagues to play. I'm overwhelmed to be part of it, and I'm really proud of my boys, the way they have played to reach the final, it's not easy."

IPL 2020 Final: MI vs DC Highlights: Trent Boult, Rohit Sharma guide Mumbai Indians to record fifth title

Iyer, who scored a crucial 50-balls 65 to take DC to a respectable score, was happy to have reached the summit clash and believes that winning would have been an icing on the cake.

"Winning the IPL would have been better, but we will see to it that we lift the trophy next year," Shreyas said.

He also praised coach Ricky Ponting for his invaluable advice during the season.

"The amount of freedom he gives us is outstanding. The way he motivates players is simply amazing. His team meetings and motivational speeches it quite incredible," Shreyas said.

Iyer, who led his team to second place finish in the league standings, also thanked the fans who have supported them from home.

"I would like to thank our fans, and we're thankful for all the support that has been showered on us throughout the season," Iyer concluded.

(With Agency inputs)