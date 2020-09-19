IPL 2020: MI vs CSK: Ambati Rayudu plays a blinder; fans remember '3D' controversy

The last time Rayudu hit the headlines, it was all for wrong reasons. In 2019, Rayudu was expected to bat for India at No 4 in the ICC World Cup 2019 but was dropped to accommodate Tamil Nadu all-rounder Vijay Shankar.

Then chairman of selectors MSK Prasad tried to vindicate the decision to omit Rayudu by saying that Vijay Shankar was a 3 dimension player who brings a lot value to the team.

Rayudu did not take this move very kindly as he responded with a tweet saying he will be watching the World Cup from his home with a 3D glasses. It had created a lot of furor back then.

Subsequently, Rayudu retired from international cricket and the incident is still fresh in fans' mind.