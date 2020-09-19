Cricket
IPL 2020: MI vs CSK: Ambati Rayudu plays a blinder; fans remember '3D' controversy

By
Ambati Rayudu and 3D incident remembered

Abu Dhabi, September 19: For once, Ambati Rayudu was in the news for all right reasons on Saturday (September 19) when he notched up an ebullient 71 to keep the needle ticking for Chennai Super Kings against Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2020 opener.

The last time Rayudu hit the headlines, it was all for wrong reasons. In 2019, Rayudu was expected to bat for India at No 4 in the ICC World Cup 2019 but was dropped to accommodate Tamil Nadu all-rounder Vijay Shankar.

Then chairman of selectors MSK Prasad tried to vindicate the decision to omit Rayudu by saying that Vijay Shankar was a 3 dimension player who brings a lot value to the team.

Rayudu did not take this move very kindly as he responded with a tweet saying he will be watching the World Cup from his home with a 3D glasses. It had created a lot of furor back then.

Subsequently, Rayudu retired from international cricket and the incident is still fresh in fans' mind.

Story first published: Saturday, September 19, 2020, 23:00 [IST]
