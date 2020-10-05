IPL 2020: RCB vs DC, Match 19: Kohli, De Villiers, Pant and Dhawan chase milestones

Virat Kohli-led RCB and Shreyas Iyer-led DC will look for a win to move back to the top of the IPL standings. Both teams have looked good this season, winning three of their four matches.

RCB kicked off their campaign on a winning note against Sunrisers Hyderabad before losing against Kings XI Punjab. However, the Challengers bounced back in style and registered two back-to-back wins.

Kohli's side defeated Mumbai Indians in a Super Over-thriller, while they sealed a comprehensive win against Rajasthan Royals in their fourth and most recent game.

DC, on the other hand, also have had a similar path as they made a winning start to their IPL 2020 journey after beating KXIP in a Super Over and secured their second win against Chennai Super Kings by 44 runs.

However, in their third game, DC were beaten by Sunrisers Hyderabad. But they returned to winning ways in their most recent game against Kolkata Knight Riders.

A win in tonight's game, will propel one of the teams to the top of the points table and there are some fantastic players on show with few of them looking to reach personal milestones.

Here are the players who could reach milestone during Match 19 of IPL 2020 between RCB and DC:

Virat Kohli (RCB):

The RCB skipper did not score too many in his first three outings in the IPL 2020, but he returned to form against RR scoring a match-winning 72 off 53 balls and also went past 5500 IPL runs. Virat, who is the leader for most runs scored in the IPL, now aims to reach another milestone in the IPL as he needs eight sixes to reach 200 maximums in the IPL. Although it is impossible to achieve in today's match, Kohli will definitely reach the feat in the next few games.

Shikhar Dhawan (DC):

The DC opener, who has not had a great season so far, will look to start firing as he is one fifty away from equalling Suresh Raina and Rohit Sharma for second on the list for most fifties in the IPL. The Delhi batsman also needs one more six to reach 100 sixes in the IPL.

Rishabh Pant (DC):

The DC wicketkeeper batsman, like his teammate Dhawan hasn't been at his best in the tournament so far. He too will look to get back to his best and showcase his big-hitting ability. In the last match, he showed some glimpse of form stiking one six in his knock of 38 runs off 17 balls. Now, he too looks to reach a milestone as he is 3 big hits away from registering 100 IPL sixes.

AB de Villiers (RCB):

The RCB wicketkeeper-batsman, who is the second highest six hitter in the IPL, is also sixth in the list for most runs scored after he reached 4500 IPL runs earlier in the tournament. De Villiers, who has spent most part of his career in the outfield in the Indian Premier League, took over the keeping gloves once again and requires just one catch to reach 100 catches in the IPL.