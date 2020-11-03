IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Sandeep Sharma leapfrogs Zaheer Khan to become most successful bowler in powerplay

The SRH strike pacer has now become the most successful bowler in the powerplays in the IPL history. Sandeep now has most wickets (53) in the first six overs in the IPL and leapfrogged Zaheer Khan's previous record of 52 wickets in the powerplay.

His SRH teammate Bhuvneshwar Kumar (48), Umesh Yadav (45) and Dhawal Kulkarni (44) are amongst the top five in the list of leading wicket-takers in the powerplay in the history of the tournament.

In the match against Mumbai Indians, Sandeep picked up three wickets and rattled the Rohit Sharma-led side's top-order. The pacer dismissed Rohit Sharma (4), Quinton de Kock (25) and Ishan Kishan (33) after his captain David Warner won the toss and elected to field in what is a virtual quarterfinal match for SRH. It was also the final league match of the ongoing tournament which is being held in the UAE.

While Rohit was caught in the deep by Warner, Sandeep clean bowled set De Kock and Ishan Kishan. The pacer bagged Rohit's wicket for the fourth time in the IPL and continued his good figures against the MI skipper.

Sandeep finished with brilliant figures of 34-3 from his quota of 4 overs in the match as Mumbai Indians could only post 149/8 in the stipulated 20 overs. The speedster led the SRH pace attack brilliantly after their premier pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was ruled out of the tournament after suffering an injury.