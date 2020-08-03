Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2020: These batsmen are top contenders for Orange Cap. Know them!

By
Know the top contenders for Orange Cap in IPL 2020
Know the top contenders for Orange Cap in IPL 2020

Bengaluru, August 3: The BCCI has made it official that the IPL 2020 will be held in UAE from September 19 to November 10. The pieces are being gradually put together and the fans will see some of their favourite stars in action after a long wait.

The pitches in UAE might not exactly batsman-friendly but a few batsmen will be eager to vie for the Orange Cap for the highest run-scorer. MyKhel takes a look at the top contenders.

1. Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

1. Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

By his standards, Kohli has a rather muted IPL 2019 scoring 464 runs from 14 matches at 141.6 with a hundred and two fifties and ended up as 8th in the run chart. And his recent form in international cricket too was lukewarm and finished the tour of New Zealand without even a fifty. But we are talking about Kohli, who has showed a propensity to effect turnaround even from some toughest adversities.

2. David Warner (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

2. David Warner (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Warner was the top run-getter in IPL 2019 with 692 runs with a hundred and eight fifties. The Australian left-hander will captain Sunrisers this time and the as we have seen in the past responsibility often spurs him to do bigger things. The opposition bowlers will not be too happy listen to it. He was also the Orange Cap holder in 2015 and 2017 and don't be surprised if the IPL 2020 offers no exception.

3. KL Rahul (Kings XI Punjab)

3. KL Rahul (Kings XI Punjab)

Rahul was the second highest run-getter in IPL 2019 with 593 runs with a hundred and six fifties. This year he has the additional responsibility of leading the Kings XI as R Ashwin had moved to Delhi Capitals. Can he handle the twin pressure of captaining the side and being the premier batsman? We will have to wait and see but Rahul has the wherewithal to do that.

4. Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians)

4. Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians)

Like Kohli, Rohit too had a lean IPL 2019 and in fact he found his touch late in to the tournament. He scored 405 runs from 15 matches with just two fifties and ended up 15th on the batsmen's chart. But as a captain, Rohit was on the money that landed Mumbai their fourth IPL title. Rohit will be eager to reverse his run as a batsman while maintaining the grip as captain in IPL 2020.

5. Jonny Bairstow (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

5. Jonny Bairstow (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

In IPL 2019, Bairstow played just 10 matches before returning to England for his World Cup duty. But in that time, the wicketkeeper batsman made a massive impact while pairing with David Warner at the totem pole position. Bairstow made 445 runs from 10 matches at 55.62 and at a strike-rate of 157.24 with a hundred and two fifties. He will miss a couple of matches in IPL 2020 too if England's ODI series against Australia goes ahead as per schedule. But Bairstow can kick up Bair(Storm) if clicks and there is every chance of it too.

6. Dark Horse - Shyreas Iyer (Delhi Capitals)

6. Dark Horse - Shyreas Iyer (Delhi Capitals)

From 16 matches of IPL 2019, the Delhi captain had made 463 runs with three fifties. The numbers are not entirely impressive but at present Shreyas is in a good space and he appeared to have sealed the No 4 slot for India with a slew of good outings through 2019. The settled mindset might spur him to do bigger this in IPL 2020 and Delhi Capitals will eagerly awaiting for it too.

More IPL 2020 News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IPL 2020 to have Chinese sponsor
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Monday, August 3, 2020, 11:01 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 3, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue