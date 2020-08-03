IPL 2020: These batsmen are top contenders for Orange Cap. Know them!

1. Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

By his standards, Kohli has a rather muted IPL 2019 scoring 464 runs from 14 matches at 141.6 with a hundred and two fifties and ended up as 8th in the run chart. And his recent form in international cricket too was lukewarm and finished the tour of New Zealand without even a fifty. But we are talking about Kohli, who has showed a propensity to effect turnaround even from some toughest adversities.

2. David Warner (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Warner was the top run-getter in IPL 2019 with 692 runs with a hundred and eight fifties. The Australian left-hander will captain Sunrisers this time and the as we have seen in the past responsibility often spurs him to do bigger things. The opposition bowlers will not be too happy listen to it. He was also the Orange Cap holder in 2015 and 2017 and don't be surprised if the IPL 2020 offers no exception.

3. KL Rahul (Kings XI Punjab)

Rahul was the second highest run-getter in IPL 2019 with 593 runs with a hundred and six fifties. This year he has the additional responsibility of leading the Kings XI as R Ashwin had moved to Delhi Capitals. Can he handle the twin pressure of captaining the side and being the premier batsman? We will have to wait and see but Rahul has the wherewithal to do that.

4. Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians)

Like Kohli, Rohit too had a lean IPL 2019 and in fact he found his touch late in to the tournament. He scored 405 runs from 15 matches with just two fifties and ended up 15th on the batsmen's chart. But as a captain, Rohit was on the money that landed Mumbai their fourth IPL title. Rohit will be eager to reverse his run as a batsman while maintaining the grip as captain in IPL 2020.

5. Jonny Bairstow (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

In IPL 2019, Bairstow played just 10 matches before returning to England for his World Cup duty. But in that time, the wicketkeeper batsman made a massive impact while pairing with David Warner at the totem pole position. Bairstow made 445 runs from 10 matches at 55.62 and at a strike-rate of 157.24 with a hundred and two fifties. He will miss a couple of matches in IPL 2020 too if England's ODI series against Australia goes ahead as per schedule. But Bairstow can kick up Bair(Storm) if clicks and there is every chance of it too.

6. Dark Horse - Shyreas Iyer (Delhi Capitals)

From 16 matches of IPL 2019, the Delhi captain had made 463 runs with three fifties. The numbers are not entirely impressive but at present Shreyas is in a good space and he appeared to have sealed the No 4 slot for India with a slew of good outings through 2019. The settled mindset might spur him to do bigger this in IPL 2020 and Delhi Capitals will eagerly awaiting for it too.