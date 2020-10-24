IPL 2020: We are not speaking about finishing in top two, says Mumbai Indians stand-in captain Kieron Pollard

The West Indies cricketer led the Mumbai franchise in the absence of skipper Rohit Sharma and guided them to a big win. Pollard - who captained Caribbean Premier League (CPL) franchise Trinbago Knight Riders to the title without losing a single game - registered his 15th win as a captain - said he doesn't have a counting of that but was happy with the way his team performed.

At the post-match presentation Pollard said: "Thanks for counting (On his 15-match-winning streak as captain), I wasn't. Captaincy is part and parcel of the job, you don't have to be the leader to be a leader. Have played enough T20 cricket to know a thing or two. Was a matter of me stepping in and trying to do the best for the team. Came off tonight."

Mumbai Indians restricted Chennai Super Kings to a paltry 114/9 in 20 overs and later openers Quinton de Kock (47*) and Ishan Kishan (68*) were clinical with their efforts in the run chase.

Talking more about his captaincy, the all-rounder said: "Just a matter of making the right decisions, not giving them freebies. Wanted to bowl them out under 100 but Sam (Curran) batted well. Two-three wickets early on put you into the game. But to get four-five is fantastic.

"The openers finishing the job is also fantastic. We're not speaking about it (finishing top two). It's about putting yourself into positions to get two points and then think about that. It's about improving as we go on and the rest will take care of itself. Always room for improvement like myself making mistakes on the field. Things like lower-order batsmen getting off the strike when the main batsman is batting. That Super Over loss was disappointing but it's about bouncing back."