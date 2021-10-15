IPL 2021 Final: Ruturaj Gaikwad surpasses KL Rahul to earn Orange Cap, ends season on a high

The exceedingly talented right-handed batsman surpassed Punjab Kings star batsman KL Rahul to become the leading run-scorer of this edition of the tournament.

Gaikwad - who opened the innings for CSK along with Faf du Plessis - needed 24 more runs to leapfrog Rahul to own the Orange Cap to his name and the Maharashtra cricketer ended up scoring 32 runs before getting dismissed by Sunil Narine.

In his knock against KKR, Gaikwad hit three boundaries and a six to complete 635 runs in the league and thus finished the tournament as the highest run-getter. He was dismissed while trying to hit an aerial shot against Sunil Narine over mid-off but there was no elevation in the shot and Shivam Mavi took a simple catch in the deep.

Gaikwad - who made his IPL debut for CSK in the previous season - played 16 matches in this edition and finished IPL 14 with one century and four half-centuries. He smashed 64 boundaries and 23 sixes in this edition. The youngster even completed his maiden IPL ton with a maximum.

Here are the top five scorers in the IPL 2021:

635 Ruturaj Gaikwad

626 KL Rahul

587 Shikhar Dhawan

557 Faf du Plessis*

513 Glenn Maxwell

Earlier in the day, KKR captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and invited MS Dhoni to bat first in the big finale at Dubai Cricket Stadium. While Eoin Morgan-led KKR head into the match after getting past Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals in Eliminator and Qualifier 2, MS Dhoni's CSK come into the summit clash after a wicket win over DC in Qualifier 1.