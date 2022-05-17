IPL 2022, MI vs SRH Stats and Record Preview: Bumrah, Rohit, Ishan, Williamson eye big records

MI under Rohit Sharma have already been eliminated from the playoff race of IPL 2022. SRH led by Kane Williamson still have a mathematical chance to qualify for the IPL 2022 playoffs with 10 points in their kitty from 12 matches.

A win will keep them alive for the day but a defeat will certainly end their hopes to qualify for the playoffs this year.

So, SRH will be desperate to score that win and stay relevant in the IPL, while the MI will be eager to score a win that can possibly help them avoid the ignominy of finishing 10th in the 10-team league.

Along with those respective team goals, players from both the sides too will be eager to accomplish some individual milestones.

Here is the stats and record preview of MI vs SRH match.

1. MI vs SRH head to head record

The Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad have played 17 times against each other. MI have a slender edge with 9 wins against SRH’s 8 victories. This will be their first meeting in the IPL 2022.

2. MI vs SRH Approaching milestones

1. MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah needs one more wicket to become the first Indian bowler to take 250 wickets in T20s.

2. Daniel Sams of Mumbai Indians needs to two more wickets to complete 100 wickets in T20s.

3. Kane Williamson, the SRH captain who is struggling for form currently, needs two more sixes to reach 150 sixes in T20s.

4. Kane Williamson needs eight more fours to get to 550 fours in the T20s.

5. MI captain Rohit Sharma needs to three more fours to reach 900 fours in T20s. He can be the third Indian batter to achieve the feat after Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli.

6. MI batsman Rohit Sharma, currently at 4932 runs, needs to score 68 more runs to complete 5000 runs for MI in T20s.

7. MI wicketkeeper batsman Ishan Kishan needs to score 40 runs more to register 1500 runs for Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

8. MI’s veteran batter Kieron Pollard has scored 431 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad at an average of 43.10 and at a strike rate of 146.60 in the IPL. His average against the Hyderabad side is the highest against all oppositions. So will Pollard get to play today after being rested against the CSK?

9. Washington Sundar, the SRH off-spinner, is just one game away from playing in 50 matches in the IPL. He should get past that mark against MI on Tuesday.

10. SRH all-rounder Shreyas Gopal is just one wicket away completing 50 wickets in the IPL. Gopal is also one match away from playing 50 matches in IPL.

11. SRH wicketkeeper batter Nicholas Pooran (49) needs one four more to reach 50 fours in the IPL.

SRH batter from West Indies, Nicholas Pooran (292) needs to hit 8 more fours to reach 300 fours mark in T20s.

12. MI batsman Tim David needs just one 4 to complete 150 fours in T20s.

13. SRH top order batter Rahul Tripathi needs seven 6s to reach 100 sixes in the T20s.