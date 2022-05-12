IPL 2022, RCB vs PBKS Stats And Records Preview: Kohli, Dhawan, Mayank, Bairstow approach big records

RCB under Faf du Plessis are in a slightly more comfortable position with 14 points from 12 matches and they need to win all the upcoming matches to retain that position of advantage.

On the other side, PBKS under Mayank Agarwal are in a rather tighter situation with 10 points from 11 matches and they too need to win all those matches in the coming days.

Those team calculations apart, players from both the sides will be eager to achieve some personal milestones and quite a few of them are lined up too in the RCB vs PBKS match. Here’s the list.

1. RCB vs PBKS Head to Head

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings have played 29 times in the IPL so far. The PBKS have a good edge with 16 wins over RCB’s 13 victories. In the latest meeting in the IPL 2022 on March 27, PBKS won by 5 wickets.

RCB highest total: 226

RCB lowest total: 84

PBKS highest total: 232

PBKS lowest total: 88

2. RCB record in IPL

Highest total: 263 for 5 vs Pune Warriors

Lowest Total: 49 all out vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Most runs: Virat Kohli: 6499 runs

Highest Individual Score: Chris Gayle: 175

Most 50s: Virat Kohli: 42

Most 100s: Chris Gayle: 6

Most 6s: Chris Gayle: 239

Most 4s: Virat Kohli: 549

Most wickets: Yuzvendra Chahal: 139

Best figures: Anil Kumble: 5/5

Highest partnership: 229: Virat Kohli / AB de Villiers

3. PBKS IPL Record

Highest Total: 232/2 vs RCB

Lowest Total: 73 all out vs RPS

Most runs: KL Rahul: 2548 runs

Highest Individual Score: KL Rahul: 132

Most 50s: KL Rahul: 23

Most 100s: Hashim Amla, KL Rahul: 2 each

Most 6s: KL Rahul: 110

Most 4s: Shaun Marsh: 266

Most wickets: Piyush Chawla: 84

Best figures: Ankit Rajpoot: 5/14

Highest Partnership: 206: Adam Gilchrist / Shaun Marsh

4. RCB vs PBKS Approaching milestones

1 RCB senior batter Virat Kohli is 77 runs away from completing 7000 T20 runs for the Bangalore outfit.

2 RCB pacer Mohammad Siraj is just 2 wickets away from completing 50 wickets for the Royal Challengers.

3 RCB pacer Harshal Patel has 92 wickets and if he takes 1 more wicket then he can climb to 21st in bowlers’ list overtaking Mohit Sharma and Shane Watson in the IPL.

4 RCB’s Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood is just 1 wicket away from completing 100 wickets in T20s.

5 PBKS Captain Mayank Agarwal is 9 runs away from completing 1500 runs for the Punjab side.

6 PBKS skipper Mayank Agarwal needs 9 fours to complete 150 fours for the franchise.

7 PBKS fast bowler Kagiso Rabada is 6 wickets away from reaching 100 wickets mark in the IPL

8 PBKS batsman Jonny Bairstow needs 3 more sixes to complete 50 sixes in the IPL.

9 PBKS opener Shikhar Dhawan requires to score 6 more fours to reach 700 fours mark in the IPL. He will be the first batsman to achieve the feat.