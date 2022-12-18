IPL 2023 Auction: Four players Rajasthan Royals should look to buy in auction

Harry Brook
The talented young England cricketer is already been dubbed as one of the future stars. Brook has had a phenomenal 2022 across formats. The Yorkshire batter, who also bowls medium pace, has been on a run-scoring spree in the Test series against Pakistan.
The youngster has already earned fame with his breezy cameos in the T20s and has been on the list of several T20 leagues happening across the globe. His T20 strike rate is an impressive 148.38.
Brook - who is only 23 - could be a perfect investment for Rajasthan Royals and can serve the franchise well in the long term. He can be a good Jos Buttler replacement, should the English captain opts out or takes a break.
Ideal Price: Rs 5-7 crore
Rilee Rossouw
The senior South Africa batter has been in a rich vein of form in the shorter versions of the game. The right-handed middle-order batter slammed a couple of T20I centuries in October. His first century came in Indore when he smashed a 48-ball 100* against India and three weeks later, he scored a 56-ball 109 against Bangladesh in Sydney in the T20 World Cup 2022.
Rossouw - who is one of the most popular T20 freelancers in the world - has been doing well in the T20 leagues. He could be a good top-order batter for the Royals in case Buttler and Shimron Hetmyer are unavailable.
Ideal Price: Rs 2-3 crore
Jason Holder
The West Indies all-rounder could be a valuable asset for the franchise. The right-arm medium pacer and the right-handed batter has done well for the teams he's been part of in the IPL.
In his previous stint with Lucknow Super Giants, Holder performed well but the team management didn't retain him for the next season.
The best thing about Holder is that he could be bought inside Rs 2 crore. His vast experience in international, as well as T20 leagues, will help the team in crunch situations.
Ideal Price: Rs 2-3 crore
Sikandar Raza
The Zimbabwe all-rounder has been one of the best T20 players in 2022. Sikandar Raza - who was one of the best all-rounders in the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia - definitely deserves to find a taker in the upcoming IPL Auction 2023.
Rajasthan Royals should get the services of Raza in the auction for he possesses a good cricketing brain and brings stability to their middle order. His ability to play fast and spin bowlers at relative ease makes him an ideal candidate in the middle-order on the slow Jaipur tracks.
Raza can also be a good spin bowling option for the skipper should they plan to make their batting line-up heavy and/or decide to give Yuzvendra Chahal a break.
Ideal Price: Rs 1.50 to 2 crore