IPL 2026 Auction: Shreyas Iyer to Rishabh Pant - Who were the Top 10 Most Expensive buys in IPL 2025 Mega Auction?

The IPL 2026 auction is likely to be held in mid-December. The second year of the new cycle is set to witness a mini auction, which will allow the franchises to tweak their squad ahead of the new season.

The IPL 2025 mega auction witnessed record-breaking bids, with franchises going all out to secure top talent for the upcoming season. From explosive batters to lethal fast bowlers, the bidding war reached unprecedented heights, making this one of the most expensive player drafts in IPL history. The auction reflected the teams' focus on both star power and match-winning versatility, with multiple Indian and overseas names attracting jaw-dropping prices.

The auction revealed a clear trend, Indian stars dominated the top slots, but elite overseas players also drew heavy interest, especially in pace and power-hitting categories. With over ₹165 crore spent on just these top 10 players, IPL 2025 unfolded in a glorious style as RCB won their maiden title.

Top 10 Most Expensive Buys - IPL 2025 Mega Auction

In this article, we shall take a look at the most expensive buys in the mega auction last year.

Rishabh Pant - ₹27,00,00,000 (Lucknow Super Giants)

The charismatic wicketkeeper-batter was the highest purchase, commanding ₹27 crore. Pant's aggressive batting, leadership potential, and proven match-winning ability made him a priority target and LSG snapped him for the mammoth price.

Shreyas Iyer - ₹26,75,00,000 (Punjab Kings)

The stylish middle-order batter and tactically sharp leader fetched a massive ₹26.75 crore, underlining his value in both batting depth and captaincy options. Punjab Kings went big on Shreyas and got instant reward, as they qualified for the playoffs and became runners-up.

Venkatesh Iyer - ₹23,75,00,000 (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Known for his explosive power play hitting and ability to chip in with the ball, Venkatesh Iyer's ₹23.75 crore deal was a statement of faith in his all-round capabilities. KKR broke the bank for Iyer but had only a modest return in the season.

Arshdeep Singh - ₹18,00,00,000 (Punjab Kings)

The left-arm seamer, who has emerged as a death-over specialist, attracted ₹18 crore for his consistent ability to deliver under pressure. Punjab Kings roped Arshdeep after letting him go in the auction, and the pacer repaid with excellent returns.

Yuzvendra Chahal - ₹18,00,00,000 (Punjab Kings)

One of India's top spin prospects in limited-overs cricket, Chahal's wicket-taking knack and experience fetched an impressive ₹18 crore and it was PBKS again who splashed the cash for the seasoned campaigner.

Jos Buttler - ₹15,75,00,000 (Gujarat Titans)

Gujarat Titans paid big for England's explosive opener and match-finisher, who was bought for ₹15.75 crore, adding international firepower to his new franchise.

KL Rahul - ₹14,00,00,000 (Delhi Capitals)

Versatile as an opener and middle-order anchor, KL Rahul's proven track record and leadership qualities convinced bidders to invest ₹14 crore. Many saw Delhi Capitals getting Rahul for 14 crore a steal, and the India batter had a decent outing as well.

Trent Boult - ₹12,50,00,000 (Mumbai Indians)

Trent Boult was bought by Mumbai Indians. The Kiwi spearhead and swing master commanded ₹12.5 crore, promising lethal spells with the new ball.

Jofra Archer - ₹12,50,00,000 (Rajasthan Royals)

Known for his express pace and death overs mastery, Jofra Archer matched Boult at ₹12.5 crore, forming one of the auction's most talked-about buys. Rajasthan Royals had a poor season but Archer showcased his mettle in some of the matches.

Josh Hazlewood - ₹12,50,00,000 (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)

Australia's dependable fast bowler Josh Hazlewood was snapped up for ₹12.5 crore, bringing accuracy, bounce, and big-match temperament to his team. RCB splashed the cash massively for him and emerged as champions, their maiden title.