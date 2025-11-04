Cricket IPL 2026- Washington Sundar To CSK, KL Rahul To KKR Trades Unlikely To Happen: Report By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Tuesday, November 4, 2025, 9:34 [IST]

Speculation around two high-profile trades ahead of IPL 2026 - Washington Sundar's potential switch from Gujarat Titans to Chennai Super Kings and KL Rahul's rumoured move to Kolkata Knight Riders - appears to have hit a dead end, according to a Cricbuzz report.

The whispers linking Sundar with Chennai first emerged a few weeks ago through a YouTube report and were not entirely unfounded. Chennai Super Kings were indeed interested in roping in the Indian all-rounder following Ravichandran Ashwin's departure. However, Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra reportedly dismissed the idea early on, making it clear to CSK management that Sundar was not available for trade.

The clarity came even before Sundar's stunning unbeaten 49-run knock against Australia in Hobart on November 2, which further reinforced his growing value. Purchased for ₹3.2 crore in the previous mega auction held in Jeddah, Sundar has since evolved into a dependable all-format player for India, and Gujarat are reluctant to release a talent they have carefully nurtured.

Meanwhile, the buzz around KL Rahul's possible move to Kolkata Knight Riders has also cooled off. The speculation gained momentum after reports hinted at a potential swap involving Sanju Samson moving from Rajasthan Royals to Delhi Capitals in exchange for Tristan Stubbs and Sameer Rizvi. Given Rahul and Samson's similar profiles - both being wicketkeeper-batters with leadership experience and an inclination to open - fans quickly drew parallels and linked Rahul with a leadership vacancy at KKR.

However, according to the report, while Kolkata did hold exploratory discussions about securing a top-tier Indian wicketkeeper-batter who could also lead the side, the franchise is unwilling to offer key players like Rinku Singh or Varun Chakaravarthy in return.

That stance effectively rules out a trade for Rahul, at least for now, even if the Samson-Delhi deal goes through. With Gujarat and Kolkata both holding firm, it seems increasingly likely that Washington Sundar and KL Rahul will stay put with their respective franchises when IPL 2026 gets underway.