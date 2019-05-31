Jasprit Bumrah stars at Indian Cricket Heroes award, pips Virat Kohli to clinch top honours

Woman cricketers Poonam Yadav and Smriti Mandhana bagged the top honours along with India Men's Cricket team's vice-captain Rohit Sharma in a glittering evening at the iconic Lord's Cricket Stadium, London.

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell was handed the award for best performance in the Indian Premier League. Young England all-rounder Sam Curran bagged the award for best performance against India.

The debuting annual event recognised the very best of Indian professional cricketers in a ceremony to reward, reflect and rejoice the heroes of the game across nine categories including Emerging Cricketer of the Year Male & Female, Best Performance in India's premier T20 tournament 2019, Cricketer of the Year, and a special Heroes Tribute.

1983 ICC World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev and Sanjiv Goenka were the co-chairs of the awards jury who attended the event along with the jury members. Former India women's captain Anjum Chopra, commentator Ayaz Memon, veteran India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh and former India batsman Mohammad Kaif were also part of the jury. Jury advisor and sports statistician Mohandas Menon was also in attendance.

Here's the full list of the Award winners:

Emerging Cricketer of the Year Female - Radha Yadav

Emerging Cricketer of the Year Male - Mayank Agarwal

Bowler of the Year Female - Poonam Yadav

Bowler of the Year Male - Jasprit Bumrah

Batter of the Year Female - Smriti Mandhana

Batter of the Year Male - Rohit Sharma

Best Performance in India's premier T20 tournament 2019 - Andre Russell

Best Performance versus India 2019 - Sam Curran

Cricketer of the Year - Jasprit Bumrah

Heroes Tribute 2019 - Yuvraj Singh.