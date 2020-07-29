Cricket
He didn't know how to convert!: Kapil Dev reveals why Sachin Tendulkar failed to slam a single triple century

By

New Delhi, July 29: Sachin Tendulkar has been one of the most prolific batsmen the game of cricket has ever seen. In his illustrious career which spanned 24 years, the exceedingly talented cricketer achieved almost every record a batsman hopes for.

The Mumbaikar did the unthinkable when he became the first man on the planet to score a double century in the ODIs, back in 2010 against South Africa in Gwalior. However, the right-handed batsman could never breach the 300-run mark in Test Cricket. Till date, only Virender Sehwag (twice) and Karun Nair are the only Indians to have entered the 300-run-club in the longest format.

According to former India captain Kapil Dev, Tendulkar should have scored triple hundreds in his career but the right-handed batsman didn't know how to convert centuries into big knocks for he wasn't ruthless in his approach.

"Sachin had so much talent that I hadn't seen it in anyone. He knew how to score hundreds but he never became a ruthless batsman. Sachin had everything in cricket. He knew how to score hundreds but didn't know how to convert those hundreds into 200s & 300s," the 1983 World Cup-winning India captain told former India cricketer WV Raman at the latter's YouTube Channel.

Sachin has slammed six double hundreds in 200 Tests with 248 being his highest score in an innings. While the likes of Brian Lara and Kumar Sangakkara slammed nine and eleven double centuries in their careers. Kapil - who was also India's head coach - believes a batsman of Sachin's calibre should have slammed at least three triple tons and nearly a dozen double centuries in his career.

"Sachin should've made three triple centuries and another 10 double tons because he could hit fast bowlers and spinners for a boundary every over," Dev added further.

With 200 Tests, Tendulkar ended his career as the most capped player in the history of the game and scored 15921 runs. The batting maestro slammed 51 Test centuries.

Story first published: Wednesday, July 29, 2020, 17:22 [IST]
