Kashmir Premier League: ICC refuses to interfere in BCCI, PCB squabble, Panesar withdraws from KPL

"The tournament is not under ICC's jurisdiction as it is not an international cricket tournament," a spokesperson for ICC told Pakistan's Geo TV said.

A controversy was stirred after former South African batsman Herschelle Gibbs accused the BCCI of threatening to withdraw from the KPL, a T20 league being organised with the blessing of PCB. In his tweet, Gibbs said the BCCI also warned him of losing any cricket-related activities in India.

The PCB responded to Gibbs' tweet saying it was disappointing to see the Indian cricket board trying to scuttle participation of retired overseas stars in the KPL and said they would raise the matter with the ICC and take other necessary actions.

BCCI did not issue any official clarification but ANI quoted a BCCI official saying PCB is under an illusion in this matter and they have not threatened any player to withdraw from the KPL. The official said PCB cannot grudge the fact the Indian cricket system is the most sought after in world cricket because of the stability its offers.

Meanwhile, former England spinner Monty Panesar withdrew from the KPL. "The reason I decided to not participate in this league was that I was clearly advised by the ECB and BCCI that if I do play, the consequences could be that I may be denied a visa in the future and maybe denied any cricket opportunity in India.

"I have just started my media-sports career and India is one of the places I want to work. The negative outweighs the pros. I would have lost a huge opportunity in India," Panesar was quoted as saying by the by Republic World.