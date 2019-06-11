Malinga to make brief trip home following family bereavement

London, June 11: Lasith Malinga will fly home after Sri Lanka's Cricket World Cup match against Bangladesh due to the death of his mother-in-law, but the quick is expected to return before their next game.
Malinga will leave the squad following Tuesday's encounter with Bangladesh in Bristol to attend Kanthi Perera's funeral in Colombo two days later.
The 35-year-old paceman is due back in England in time to take on holders Australia at The Oval on Saturday.
Malinga took 3-39 in the victory over Afghanistan last week after failing to strike in a hammering at the hands of New Zealand.
