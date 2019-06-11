Malinga to make brief trip home following family bereavement

WC special | Schedule | Squads

Malinga will leave the squad following Tuesday's encounter with Bangladesh in Bristol to attend Kanthi Perera's funeral in Colombo two days later.

The 35-year-old paceman is due back in England in time to take on holders Australia at The Oval on Saturday.

Malinga took 3-39 in the victory over Afghanistan last week after failing to strike in a hammering at the hands of New Zealand.