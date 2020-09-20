MCA Apex Council member urges BCCI to hold Mushtaq Ali tourney in Mumbai

In an email to BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly, Memon said, "Mumbai should be given responsibility to organise the Mushtaq Ali Tournament. We can start with BCCI Mushtaq Ali Tournament season 2020 in Mumbai."

He reasoned that the city has six good quality cricket stadiums with all the facilities and also has good hotels.

"Mumbai has six good quality stadiums ground with all facilities and good hotels. All cricketers/officials' safety will be taken care, as per the BCCI guidelines. Mumbai has organised in February/March 2020 All India Women's BCCI One Day tournament successfully in 20 days," wrote Memon.

"We need to think positive and arrange the tournament for the bread and butter of the upcoming cricketers."

He said the BCCI should ensure that players are tested for COVID-19 on their arrival in Mumbai hotels and again three to four days before the tournament.

"Players will (should) not be allowed to go out or meet any outsiders, stay in hotel rooms with all facilities available. They should go to the stadium in a fixed bus. Same thing will be followed with BCCI match officials of the tournament," he said.

There is still no official word from the BCCI on domestic cricket in the country. Indian Cricketers Association chief Ashok Malhotra, himself a former player, backed Memon's demand. He said domestic cricket is the lifeline for several players who don't have any jobs.

"Domestic tournaments can be organised at one city or state -- be it Mumbai, Andhra or Kerala or Bengaluru, where there are multiple facilities. Many countries are organising domestic cricket in their own countries," he said.

For the record, Mumbai is one of the worst COVID-19 affected cities in the country with over one lakh cases. Cricket in the city has come to a grinding halt since mid March. The MCA has three grounds -- Wankhede, BKC and Sachin Tendulkar Gymkhana in Kandivali.

Then, there is DY Patil Stadium at Navi Mumbai and Dadoji K Stadium in neighbouring Thane. The Brabourne Stadium in South Mumbai is owned by Cricket Club of India.