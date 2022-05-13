Cricket
Most Dot Balls in IPL 2022: Mohammed Shami leads bowlers list as Jos Buttler tops batters list

By
Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishan and Jos Buttler among players in the most dot balls in IPL 2022 list
Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishan and Jos Buttler among players in the most dot balls in IPL 2022 list

Bengaluru, May 13: Gujarat Titans pacer Mohammed Shami and Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler lead the list when it comes to most dot balls bowled and faced so far in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

T20 is a format where batters dominate with boundaries, but when bowlers deliver dot balls in pressure situations, it is considered as gold dust for the fielding side. And the IPL has seen several bowlers produce dot balls, which have resulted in defending totals.

In any format of the game, rotating the strike and keeping the scoreboard ticking is crucial for the batting team. And in the shortest format it is the biggest requirement as teams look to score big.

A dot ball is a delivery bowled with no runs scored and the reason why it is called a 'dot ball' is because a scorer marks a single dot in the scorebook if a batter does not score any runs.

Shami and fellow pacer Prasidh Krishna are joint top for bowlers with most dot balls separated by the number of wickets they have claimed so far in the IPL 2022, which has also seen one of the best bowling figures produced by Mumbai Indians spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

The bowlers list is dominated by quick bowlers, who beat the batters through their sheer pace, while three wrist-spinners including the current Purple cap holder Yuzvendra Chahal also feature in the top 15.

Here is the list for bowlers with most dot balls in IPL 2022 so far:

Player (Team) Matches Overs Dot Balls Bowled Wickets
Mohammed Shami (GT) 12 47 134 16
Prasidh Krishna (RR) 12 47 134 13
Sunil Narine (KKR) 12 48 128 8
Umesh Yadav (KKR) 10 40 123 15
Jasprit Bumrah (MI) 12 45.2 117 11
Umran Malik (SRH) 11 40 114 15
Trent Boult (RR) 11 42 114 10
Mohammed Siraj (RCB) 12 43 111 8
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH) 11 42.1 110 10
Lockie Ferguson (GT) 11 43 109 12
Dushmantha Chameera (LSG) 10 37 108 9
Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB) 12 41 108 21
Mukesh Choudhary (CSK) 11 38.3 106 16
Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB) 12 48 105 23
Avesh Khan (LSG) 10 36.4 101 16

While Shami and Krishna top the list for bowlers who have bowled most dot balls, the current Orange Cap holder Buttler leads the list for batters to have faced most dot balls in IPL 2022 so far.

Apart from Buttler, the other top run-scorers also feature on the list and it is understandable as they need to spend time in the middle to get some big runs, but some strugglers also are on the list.

Here is the top 15 batters who have faced most dot balls in IPL 2022:

Player (Team) Innings Dot Balls Faced Total Balls Faced
Jos Buttler (RR) 12 172 417
Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) 11 118 312
Faf Du Plessis (RCB) 12 115 293
Ishan Kishan (MI) 12 112 279
KL Rahul (LSG) 11 105 327
Devdutt Padikkal (RR) 12 104 237
Ambati Rayudu (CSK) 10 100 218
David Warner (DC) 10 98 280
Kane Williamson (SRH) 11 98 207
Abhishek Sharma (SRH) 11 96 250
Quinton de Kock (LSG) 12 92 252
Shreyas Iyer (KKR) 12 92 260
Rohit Sharma (MI) 12 90 174
Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) 12 88 236
Deepak Hooda (LSG) 12 88 265
Story first published: Friday, May 13, 2022, 13:18 [IST]
