Most Dot Balls in IPL 2022: Mohammed Shami leads bowlers list as Jos Buttler tops batters list

Bengaluru, May 13: Gujarat Titans pacer Mohammed Shami and Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler lead the list when it comes to most dot balls bowled and faced so far in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.
T20 is a format where batters dominate with boundaries, but when bowlers deliver dot balls in pressure situations, it is considered as gold dust for the fielding side. And the IPL has seen several bowlers produce dot balls, which have resulted in defending totals.
In any format of the game, rotating the strike and keeping the scoreboard ticking is crucial for the batting team. And in the shortest format it is the biggest requirement as teams look to score big.
A dot ball is a delivery bowled with no runs scored and the reason why it is called a 'dot ball' is because a scorer marks a single dot in the scorebook if a batter does not score any runs.
Shami and fellow pacer Prasidh Krishna are joint top for bowlers with most dot balls separated by the number of wickets they have claimed so far in the IPL 2022, which has also seen one of the best bowling figures produced by Mumbai Indians spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.
The bowlers list is dominated by quick bowlers, who beat the batters through their sheer pace, while three wrist-spinners including the current Purple cap holder Yuzvendra Chahal also feature in the top 15.
Here is the list for bowlers with most dot balls in IPL 2022 so far:
|Player (Team)
|Matches
|Overs
|Dot Balls Bowled
|Wickets
|Mohammed Shami (GT)
|12
|47
|134
|16
|Prasidh Krishna (RR)
|12
|47
|134
|13
|Sunil Narine (KKR)
|12
|48
|128
|8
|Umesh Yadav (KKR)
|10
|40
|123
|15
|Jasprit Bumrah (MI)
|12
|45.2
|117
|11
|Umran Malik (SRH)
|11
|40
|114
|15
|Trent Boult (RR)
|11
|42
|114
|10
|Mohammed Siraj (RCB)
|12
|43
|111
|8
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH)
|11
|42.1
|110
|10
|Lockie Ferguson (GT)
|11
|43
|109
|12
|Dushmantha Chameera (LSG)
|10
|37
|108
|9
|Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB)
|12
|41
|108
|21
|Mukesh Choudhary (CSK)
|11
|38.3
|106
|16
|Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB)
|12
|48
|105
|23
|Avesh Khan (LSG)
|10
|36.4
|101
|16
While Shami and Krishna top the list for bowlers who have bowled most dot balls, the current Orange Cap holder Buttler leads the list for batters to have faced most dot balls in IPL 2022 so far.
Apart from Buttler, the other top run-scorers also feature on the list and it is understandable as they need to spend time in the middle to get some big runs, but some strugglers also are on the list.
Here is the top 15 batters who have faced most dot balls in IPL 2022:
|Player (Team)
|Innings
|Dot Balls Faced
|Total Balls Faced
|Jos Buttler (RR)
|12
|172
|417
|Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS)
|11
|118
|312
|Faf Du Plessis (RCB)
|12
|115
|293
|Ishan Kishan (MI)
|12
|112
|279
|KL Rahul (LSG)
|11
|105
|327
|Devdutt Padikkal (RR)
|12
|104
|237
|Ambati Rayudu (CSK)
|10
|100
|218
|David Warner (DC)
|10
|98
|280
|Kane Williamson (SRH)
|11
|98
|207
|Abhishek Sharma (SRH)
|11
|96
|250
|Quinton de Kock (LSG)
|12
|92
|252
|Shreyas Iyer (KKR)
|12
|92
|260
|Rohit Sharma (MI)
|12
|90
|174
|Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK)
|12
|88
|236
|Deepak Hooda (LSG)
|12
|88
|265
