MS Dhoni achieves a brilliant record, becomes 2nd wicketkeeper to take 100 catches in IPL

Dhoni is the second wicketkeeper to achieve this feat after Dinesh Karthik. Karthik, the captain of Kolkata Knight Riders, leads the table with 103 catches from 186 matches. This is Dhoni's 195th IPL match.

However, Dhoni holds the record of most stumpings with 39 such dismissals. Parthiv Patel (66), Naman Ojha (65) and Robin Uthappa (58) are next line in the catches by wicket-keeper's list.

Apart from Karthik and Dhoni, none of the other three does not keep often in the IPL. Parthiv is not a regular in the Royal Challengers Bangalore line-up, while Naman Ojha struggles to get into the IPL and Uthappa, now with Rajasthan Royals, is not keeping with Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson doing that duty.

From a fielder's perspective, other than a stumper, Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings teammate Suresh Raina holds the record of most catches with 102 catches 193 matches. However, Raina too is not playing in the IPL 2020 because of personal reasons.