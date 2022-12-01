Pakistan vs England Rawalpindi Test: Full list of records created by English batters on Day 1

Most runs on Day 1 of a Test Match
England ended the day's play at 506/4 which is the highest total by any team on the opening day of a Test match. They have broken the 112-year-old record with this feat.
The previous best record at the end of play on Day 1 of a Test match was held by Australia when they scored 496/4 against South Africa in 1910.
Aussie skipper Clem Hill (191) and Warren Bardsley (132) slammed big centuries as Australia posted 528 runs in their first innings.
Fastest 200-run opening stand
The partnership between Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett was worth 233 in 35.4 overs. It was also the fastest 200-run opening stand of 30.1 overs - in the history of Test cricket. Crawley and Duckett went past the record previously owned by Joe Burns and David Warner, who added 237 against New Zealand in Brisbane in 2015/16.
It was also the highest opening stand in Test cricket for England since the 273-run partnership between Andrew Strauss and Marcus Trescothick in the Boxing Day Test in 2004.
Other stats
# Four hundreds that were slammed by English batters in Rawalpindi on day one were the most centuries scored by a single team on day one of a Test.
# Harry Brook (80 balls), Zak Crawley (86 balls) and Ollie Pope (90 balls) are the third, seventh and ninth-quickest Test hundreds scored by English batters in Test cricket.
# England's run rate of 6.74 in this game is the highest by a team to score more than 500 runs in a Test match.
#24 - Harry Brook scored 24 runs off Saud Shakeel in an over and raced to his maiden Test century. It is the most runs scored by an Englishman in a Test.
# Ollie Pope's 108 is the highest Test score by an England wicketkeeper in Pakistan.