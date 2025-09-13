Oliver Glasner Clarifies He Did Not Threaten To Leave Crystal Palace Over Guehi's Liverpool Transfer Rumours

Cricket Phil Salt Breaks His Own Record for Highest England T20I Score: From Salt to Dawid Malan Check Top 10 List By Avinash Sharma Updated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 1:40 [IST]

oi-Avinash Sharma

Manchester, Sep 12: England star Phil Salt created history by registering the highest individual score for England in T20 internationals, blasting an unbeaten 141 off 60 balls against South Africa in the second T20I at Old Trafford on Friday (September 12).

Salt - the right-handed batter from Wales - delivered a breathtaking knock that included 15 boundaries and 8 sixes, scoring at a strike rate of 235.00. His innings was a perfect blend of aggression and timing, leaving the South African bowlers completely helpless. England Post 300-Plus Total in T20Is

Phil Salt Slams Fourth T20I Ton

With this innings, Salt bettered his own previous best of 119 against the West Indies in 2023 and overtook Alex Hales' 116 (2014) to cement his place at the top of England's T20I batting records. This was also Salt’s fourth T20I century, reaffirming his reputation as one of the most destructive batters in world cricket today.

The 29-year-old has now etched his name alongside the likes of Jos Buttler and Dawid Malan as one of England’s most consistent T20 performers. His fiery batting display not only set the platform for England’s record 304/2 but also redefined England’s dominance in white-ball cricket.

Top 10 Highest Individual Scores in T20Is for England

S.No Player Runs Balls Faced 4s 6s SR Against Venue Date 1 Phil Salt 141* 60 15 8 235.00 South Africa Manchester 12-Sep-2025 2 Phil Salt 119 57 7 10 208.77 West Indies Tarouba 19-Dec-2023 3 Alex Hales 116 64 11 6 181.25 Sri Lanka Chattogram 27-Mar-2014 4 Phil Salt 109 56 4 9 194.64 West Indies St George's 16-Dec-2023 5 Dawid Malan 103 51 9 6 201.96 New Zealand Napier 08-Nov-2019 6 Phil Salt 103 54 9 6 190.74 West Indies Bridgetown 09-Nov-2024 7 Liam Livingstone 103 43 6 9 239.53 Pakistan Nottingham 16-Jul-2021 8 Jos Buttler 101 67 6 6 150.74 Sri Lanka Sharjah 01-Nov-2021 9 Luke Wright 99 55 8 6 180.00 Afghanistan Colombo (RPS) 21-Sep-2012 10 Dawid Malan 99 47 11 5 210.63 South Africa Cape Town 01-Dec-2020

Salt’s innings will be remembered as a statement knock - fearless, destructive, and record-shattering - placing him firmly among the most feared batters in international cricket.