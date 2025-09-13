Phil Salt Breaks His Own Record for Highest England T20I Score: From Salt to Dawid Malan Check Top 10 List

Manchester, Sep 12: England star Phil Salt created history by registering the highest individual score for England in T20 internationals, blasting an unbeaten 141 off 60 balls against South Africa in the second T20I at Old Trafford on Friday (September 12).
Salt - the right-handed batter from Wales - delivered a breathtaking knock that included 15 boundaries and 8 sixes, scoring at a strike rate of 235.00. His innings was a perfect blend of aggression and timing, leaving the South African bowlers completely helpless. England Post 300-Plus Total in T20Is
With this innings, Salt bettered his own previous best of 119 against the West Indies in 2023 and overtook Alex Hales' 116 (2014) to cement his place at the top of England's T20I batting records. This was also Salt’s fourth T20I century, reaffirming his reputation as one of the most destructive batters in world cricket today.
The 29-year-old has now etched his name alongside the likes of Jos Buttler and Dawid Malan as one of England’s most consistent T20 performers. His fiery batting display not only set the platform for England’s record 304/2 but also redefined England’s dominance in white-ball cricket.
|S.No
|Player
|Runs
|Balls Faced
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Against
|Venue
|Date
|1
|Phil Salt
|141*
|60
|15
|8
|235.00
|South Africa
|Manchester
|12-Sep-2025
|2
|Phil Salt
|119
|57
|7
|10
|208.77
|West Indies
|Tarouba
|19-Dec-2023
|3
|Alex Hales
|116
|64
|11
|6
|181.25
|Sri Lanka
|Chattogram
|27-Mar-2014
|4
|Phil Salt
|109
|56
|4
|9
|194.64
|West Indies
|St George's
|16-Dec-2023
|5
|Dawid Malan
|103
|51
|9
|6
|201.96
|New Zealand
|Napier
|08-Nov-2019
|6
|Phil Salt
|103
|54
|9
|6
|190.74
|West Indies
|Bridgetown
|09-Nov-2024
|7
|Liam Livingstone
|103
|43
|6
|9
|239.53
|Pakistan
|Nottingham
|16-Jul-2021
|8
|Jos Buttler
|101
|67
|6
|6
|150.74
|Sri Lanka
|Sharjah
|01-Nov-2021
|9
|Luke Wright
|99
|55
|8
|6
|180.00
|Afghanistan
|Colombo (RPS)
|21-Sep-2012
|10
|Dawid Malan
|99
|47
|11
|5
|210.63
|South Africa
|Cape Town
|01-Dec-2020
Salt’s innings will be remembered as a statement knock - fearless, destructive, and record-shattering - placing him firmly among the most feared batters in international cricket.