Rajasthan Royals rope in Heinrich Klaasen for Steve Smith

Smith was stepped down as the captain of Royals after CA banned him for 12 months following his involvement in the Cape Town ball tampering scandal. Subsequently. BCCI had also suspended Smith from this edition of the IPL.

ALSO READ: SMITH, WARNER TO LOSE BIG MONEY

In place of Smith, Ajinkya Rahane has been appointed as Royals captain.

Klaasen made both his ODI and T20I debut against India in February and played couple of memorable knocks. In the second T20I, the 26-year-old Pretoria man made a 30-ball 69 with three fours and seven sixes to lead South Africa to win.

In the fourth ODI against India at Johannesburg, Klaasen made 43 off 27 balls to spur South Africa to a victory in a rain affected match. Klaasen is also a wicketkeeper.

Similarly, Sunrisers Hyderabad had drafted in England batsman Alex Hales in place of banned David Warner. In this edition of the IPL, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will lead the Hyderabad franchise.

Both Smith and Warner were banned for 12 months by CA following their involvement in the ball tampering scandal in the Cape Town Test against Australia.

Cameron Bancroft, the third player involved in the scandal, was handed a nine-month ban but he is not contracted with any IPL franchise.

Smith, Warner and Bancroft had conducted press meets upon their return from South Africa to apologise their deeds and have time till Tuesday (April 3) to appeal against their ban.

However, no signs have emerged from players' part that they are ready for the legal recourse. It has been reported that Smith had left Australia to avoid media and publicity to spend some time with his family.

Candice, wife of Warner, has said that the Australian opener still has not come to terms with the whole development.