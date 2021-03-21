Road Safety World Series 2021, FINAL: Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan fifties help India Legends post 181/4

Put in to bat first by Sri Lanka Legends skipper Tillakaratne Dilshan won his eighth straight toss in the tournament and invited Sachin Tendulkar and his band to bat first on the Raipur track.

The Indians didn't get the start they wanted as Virender Sehwag was clean bowled by Rangana Herath for 10. The right-handed explosive batsman was looking to clear the leg-spinner over the fence but missed the ball completely which cleared his off-stump.

Later, S Badrinath (7) was also dismissed in the power-play by Sanath Jayasuriya as the right-handed batsman was trapped in front.

However, skipper Sachin Tendulkar and in-form all-rounder Yuvraj Singh steadied the ship with a partnership of 43 runs for the third wicket. Tendulkar scored 23-ball 30 before he was dismissed in the 11th over- bowled by Farveez Maharoof - while attempting the sweep shot which took a leading edge of his bat and was touched comfortably by wicketkeeper Upul Tharanga.

Indians - who scored back-to-back 200-plus scores in the last two games - were unable to get the start they were looking for and at one stage even 160 looked a daunting task. But a sensational 83-run stand between Yusuf and Yuvraj helped the hosts post a respectable 181 in the stipulated 20 overs.

Yuvraj slammed 41-ball 60 in his knock which was also laced with four sixes and as many boundaries. He was dismissed by Kaushalya Weeraratne in the 19th over while trying to finish the innings on a high. He was caught in the deep by Maharoof.

Yusuf, however, remained unbeaten on 62 off 36 deliveries. The big-hitting Baroda all-rounder smashed four boundaries and five monstrous sixes in his knock. Irfan Pathan finished India Legends' innings with a flourish as he hit Nuwan Kulasekara for a maximum on the last delivery of the innings.