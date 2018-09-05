Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

RP Singh announces retirement from all forms of cricket; cricketers wish him luck

Posted By:
RP Singh announces retirement from all forms of cricket; cricketers wish him luck for his future

New Delhi, Sep 5: Veteran Uttar pacer and former India national, Rudra Pratap Singh, has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

The 32-year-old left-arm medium pacer made the official statement on his Twitter handle, on Tuesday (September 4), and wrote, "13 years ago, on 4th September 2005 was the first time I donned the Indian jersey. It was the stepping stone to what would become the most cherished moments of my life. Today as I hang my boots and call it a day, I wish to remember and give thanks to each and everyone who made this journey possible.

"Even as I write this, there are conflicting emotions inside me. No matter how much one prepares for the day, there is no easy way to bid goodbye. But somewhere inside there is the voice that tells you - it's time.

"And that for me is today. My heart and soul will always belong to that young boy who debuted at Faisalabad, Pakistan, who wanted nothing more but to feel the leather in his hand and keep playing but my body reminds me I am an old man who needs to make way for the young."

RP Singh played 14 Tests, 58 one-day internationals and 10 Twenty20 Internationals for India after making his international debut in an ODI against Zimbabwe in Harare exactly 13 years back from the day of his retirement.

He last featured in an international game in an ODI against England in Cardiff on 16 September 2011 and finished his international career with 124 wickets to his name.

The highlight of his career came in the drawn first match of the three-Test series against England - India won it 1-0 - at Lord's in 2007. He picked up his first five-wicket haul and returned career-best figures of 5/59 in the second innings. He played a prominent role in helping India win the series in England after a gap of 21 years under Rahul Dravid's captaincy.

He was also a part of the Indian side that won the inaugural edition of the ICC World T20 in 2007, where, with 12 wickets from seven matches, he finished as his side's highest wicket-taker and third overall in the bowling charts.

Singh also played a prominent role in the Indian Premier Leauge in 2009. He was the leading wicket-taker - sending back 23 batsmen - and his bowling excellence powered his team, Deccan Chargers, to their maiden title in the tournament played in South Africa.

He played his last first-class game in 2017, representing Gujarat in a match against Mumbai and, after 94 games, he finished with 301 wickets including 12 five-wicket hauls.

Post his international cricketing days, he continued to play at the domestic level until last year before finally bringing the curtains down. For the past few years, Singh has taken up TV commentary as well and has made regular appearances during the IPL broadcasts.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Read more about: cricket retirement team india bcci icc
    Story first published: Wednesday, September 5, 2018, 12:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 5, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue