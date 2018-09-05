RP Singh announces retirement from all forms of cricket; cricketers wish him luck

The 32-year-old left-arm medium pacer made the official statement on his Twitter handle, on Tuesday (September 4), and wrote, "13 years ago, on 4th September 2005 was the first time I donned the Indian jersey. It was the stepping stone to what would become the most cherished moments of my life. Today as I hang my boots and call it a day, I wish to remember and give thanks to each and everyone who made this journey possible.

"Even as I write this, there are conflicting emotions inside me. No matter how much one prepares for the day, there is no easy way to bid goodbye. But somewhere inside there is the voice that tells you - it's time.

"And that for me is today. My heart and soul will always belong to that young boy who debuted at Faisalabad, Pakistan, who wanted nothing more but to feel the leather in his hand and keep playing but my body reminds me I am an old man who needs to make way for the young."

My first Indian shirt signed by all my teammates back then. My cricketing journey has been nothing short of a dream. I'd like to thank everyone who supported me in my journey. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/EpkWoYSmVR — R P Singh (@rpsingh) September 4, 2018

RP Singh played 14 Tests, 58 one-day internationals and 10 Twenty20 Internationals for India after making his international debut in an ODI against Zimbabwe in Harare exactly 13 years back from the day of his retirement.

Well done on your career brother. You should be proud of what you have done for our country,coming from a small town @rpsingh pic.twitter.com/yP3b6B6FHQ — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 5, 2018

He last featured in an international game in an ODI against England in Cardiff on 16 September 2011 and finished his international career with 124 wickets to his name.

Congrats on a wonderful career, mate. Wish you a fruitful second innings. 👍😊 https://t.co/DRywa4jLua — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 4, 2018

The highlight of his career came in the drawn first match of the three-Test series against England - India won it 1-0 - at Lord's in 2007. He picked up his first five-wicket haul and returned career-best figures of 5/59 in the second innings. He played a prominent role in helping India win the series in England after a gap of 21 years under Rahul Dravid's captaincy.

All the best RP I will cherish our battle in the cricket field and out of the field you are a great friend! 👍🏻good luck in your new innings hopefully see you soon in future! — Faisal Iqbal🏏🇵🇰 (@FaisalIqbalCric) September 4, 2018

He was also a part of the Indian side that won the inaugural edition of the ICC World T20 in 2007, where, with 12 wickets from seven matches, he finished as his side's highest wicket-taker and third overall in the bowling charts.

Innings well played mate. All the very best for your next innings 👍 https://t.co/tNVIuTT1HP — Deep Dasgupta (@DeepDasgupta7) September 4, 2018

Singh also played a prominent role in the Indian Premier Leauge in 2009. He was the leading wicket-taker - sending back 23 batsmen - and his bowling excellence powered his team, Deccan Chargers, to their maiden title in the tournament played in South Africa.

It is my pleasure to know you personally and have played along side you for our #Country, #deccanchargers and #mumbaiindians. Wishing you a lovely life post retirement and best wishes for the future endeavours! @rpsingh #Godspeed https://t.co/sFIKxeKchX — Pragyan Prayas Ojha (@pragyanojha) September 4, 2018

He played his last first-class game in 2017, representing Gujarat in a match against Mumbai and, after 94 games, he finished with 301 wickets including 12 five-wicket hauls.

Wishing you all the success ahead my friend @rpsingh! Glad I have been a part of your journey & played many matches together where we shared the moments of highs & lows, joy & success! Here is to a new start and I’m sure you will continue to inspire us in many ways as always! https://t.co/kQ0BvgEQSA — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) September 5, 2018

Post his international cricketing days, he continued to play at the domestic level until last year before finally bringing the curtains down. For the past few years, Singh has taken up TV commentary as well and has made regular appearances during the IPL broadcasts.

The man who played an integral part in 🇮🇳's T20 WC win and many memorable overseas victories. Your banana in-swingers will be missed RP 'Swing'. Wish you a happy retirement @rpsingh! 👏🙌 https://t.co/ybYmqRxgjS — Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) September 5, 2018