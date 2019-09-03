Cricket
Sheldon Jackson questions selectors for ignoring Saurashtra cricketers in India A series, calls for transparency

By
New Delhi, Sep 3: India cricketer Sheldon Jackson has slammed the BCCI selectors after Saurashtra players were ignored while picking up the squads for India A series. The 32-year-old cricketer has called for transparency in the system when it comes to the selection of players.

The wicketkeeper-batsman, in a series of tweets, mentioned how not a single player from the team, which played the Ranji Trophy final against winners Vidarbha, was selected in India A squad for the series against South Africa A.

"Saurashtra has played the Ranji trophy finals this year, and surprisingly still no player even after performing at all platforms, don't get picked for the A-series. So is the importance of playing the Ranji trophy finals zero," wrote Jackson in his first tweet.

The right-handed batsman went on to ask if the reason for players of Saurashtra getting ignored is because they hail from a small state.

"...or is that small state sides aren't taken seriously coz in the last 5 years @saucricket has played 3 finals under Sitanshu Kotaks coaching, (we have some very good performers since recent years with the bat and ball. ) but not got the deserved credit," he tweeted further.

He asked the selectors to give the players a proper reason for not being selected and that they should also tell them about the areas they lack in.

"I am told not to question, but I strongly believe that we represent this beautiful organisation and association and we as players surely deserve to know why, and where we lack, or else our carriers are just to go to end wondering why. selectors should be transparent."

Jackson, who played for Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2009-10 season and was later picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2012-13, also shared the screenshots of the players selected for India A series.

Jackson isn't the only cricketer who has raised these questions over a period of time. Even Mayank Agarwal, who is now part of the Indian national side, was seemed frustrated after being consistently ignored by the selectors despite scoring plethora of runs in the domestic circuit.

Story first published: Tuesday, September 3, 2019, 14:21 [IST]
