Coronavirus: Shoaib Akhtar wins over heart with his response after a user questions his message for Amitabh Bachchan

The veteran Bollywood actor and his 44-year-old son were admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital. Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar was also amongst those who prayed for their quick recovery and conveyed best wishes on his social media handle.

"Get well soon Amit Ji @SrBachchan. Prayers for a speedy recovery," tweeted Akhtar.

To this tweet from the former Pakistan speedster when a Twitter user made an objectionable comment against him. But the response Akhtar gave to him certainly won many hearts on social media.

"Sunnay wali upar walay ki zaat hai. Kya pata kis ki sun lay bhai :) Aap k label kernay se koi label ho nahi jata. God bless you," he wrote.

However, while taking a swipe at the naysayers Akhtar tweeted on Sunday: "Great minds discuss ideas; average minds discuss events; small people talk about other people ..have a great morning .."

The Bachchans shared their health update on Twitter. Abhishek said both his father and he had had mild symptoms and requested everybody to be calm and not panic. While Amitabh is 77, Abhishek is 44 years old.

"I have tested COVID positive. Shifted to Hospital. Hospital informing authorities, family and staff undergone tests, results awaited," Amitabh tweeted.

"All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested," he added. He has been moved to the isolation ward of the hospital, Nanavati Hospital sources told PTI. Soon after his father posted his tweet, quelling speculation about his health, Abhishek also tweeted.

"Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you," Abhishek tweeted.

"The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them," he added. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said both Amitabh and Abhishek underwent rapid antigen test.

"Amitabh Bachchan ji and Abhishek had mild symptoms. They had a cough and fever. They underwent a rapid antigen test and (result) came positive. Since he (Amitabh) is co-morbid he has got himself admitted to the hospital. They both are normal. Their test was conducted today at the Nanavati hospital," the minister told PTI.

Later on Sunday, Abhishek's wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya also tested positive.