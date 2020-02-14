Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Smriti Mandhana rises to 4th in ICC T20 rankings, Sophie Devine climbs four spots to No.2

By Pti
Smriti Mandhana rises to 4th in ICC T20 rankings, Sophie Devine climbs four spots to No.2

Dubai, Feb 14: India star Smriti Mandhana on Friday (January 14) rose three rungs to fourth but Jemimah Rodrigues dropped to seventh in the latest ICC women's T20 International rankings for batters.

Harmanpreet Kaur has remained static at ninth in the same list. Among the bowlers, Poonam Yadav dropped six places to fall out of the top 10 and take the 12th position.

Although Suzie Bates, New Zealand's No.3, retained her top spot, there were other movements in the top 10, with Bates' team-mate and captain Sophie Devine rising four spots to No.2, the ICC said in a statement.

Australia opener Beth Mooney and Mandhana, who made two half-centuries during the tri-series, both made upward movements, while Meg Lanning, despite dropping three positions, hung on to the top five.

Among the bowlers, Ellyse Perry's golden run with the ball gave her a jump of four places into the top 10, to No.7.

England fast bowler Anya Shrubsole tumbled six places to fall out of the top 20. Anuja Patil and Delissa Kimmince lost out big as well, falling 11 places to 31, and 14 places to 33 respectively.

Among all-rounders, Devine claimed the top spot after gaining one position, while Nat Sciver also jumped one place to round out the top three. Hayley Matthews dropped down a position to four, while South Africa captain Dane van Niekerk completed the top five after gaining one position.

More SMRITI MANDHANA News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Friday, February 14, 2020, 17:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 14, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue