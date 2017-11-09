Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal ready for Test cricket: Sunil Gavaskar

New Delhi, Nov 9: Former India captain and legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar is mighty impressed with the performance of young bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal in the limited overs.

Gavaskar now feels that time has come for these two youngsters to get a Test call-up for they can do equally good in the longest format of the game as well.

Speaking highly of both the Indian bowlers, Gavaskar told NDTV, "They were fantastic. They have been absolutely terrific. They had brought all their IPL experience into play, they know exactly where to bowl, to which batsman what line to bowl, what deliveries to bowl and yes, there will be that odd over when they will go for runs but they come so strongly. That tells you about their (Bumrah and Chahal) big heart as well. Take punishment and then to come back and bowl deadly overs.

He added further,"Both these bowlers have been quite outstanding and I do believe that the way they are bowling they should also be considered for the red ball format which is the Test format. Particularly, I think both of them. Bumrah for example, you know in South Africa, Australia and England he will be quite a handful with the pace and with the accuracy that he has and Chahal as well, the way he has been tossing the ball up to the odd batsman, getting the ball to turn and grip, I think both of them are ready for red ball cricket."

Bumrah and Chahal were extremely good against New Zealand in the recently concluded T20I series that India won 2-1. Man of the match, Bumrah, conceded just 9 runs from his two overs in the third T20I and bagged two wickets to ensure India beat BlackCaps in the deciding match.

Chahal, on the other hand, bowled even miserly as he conceded just 8 runs from his quota of 2 overs in the match reduced to 8 overs per side.

Bumrah was also named the Man of the Series for his brilliant show in all three games against New Zealand. The speedster was very economical as he bowled tightly even in the ODI series as well.