Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

T20 series against Zimbabwe moved from Lahore to Rawalpindi

By

Bengaluru, October 24: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has shifted next month's three T20 Internationals against Zimbabwe from Lahore to Rawalpindi citing the deteriorating air quality in the city.

The three T20Is, which were earlier scheduled at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, will now be held at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on November 7, 8 and 10.

"Following the sudden deterioration in air quality and now further expected air pollution in November, we've made a swift decision to move the matches scheduled in Lahore," PCB chief executive Wasim Khan said.

"The early onset of hazardous pollution and subsequent poor air quality meant that the risk to keep matches in Lahore at this stage was too great," Wasim added.

The rescheduling also affects the remaining four Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches which will now be held in Karachi.

ODI series against Zimbabwe moved from Multan to Rawalpindi, says PCB

It may be recalled that earlier this month, the ODI leg of Zimbabwe's limited-overs tour of Pakistan, beginning on October 30, was moved from Multan to Rawalpindi due to logistical and operational challenges.

"For the sake of everyone involved and to ensure the remaining four matches of the HBL PSL and the three T20Is against Zimbabwe were completed without risk or interruption, it was important to move the matches," Wasim added.

(With inputs from Agencies)

PTI ATK PM PM

More IPL 2020 News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Kapil thanks fans for the wishes
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

IPL 2020 Predictions
Match 42 October 24 2020, 03:30 PM
Kolkata
Delhi
Predict Now

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Saturday, October 24, 2020, 11:25 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 24, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More