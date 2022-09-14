T20 World Cup 2022: West Indies announce 15-member squad, Evin Lewis makes his comeback

"We have selected a mixture of youth and experience to represent the West Indies," CWI Lead Selector Desmond Haynes said.

"In the selection process, we have been cognizant of the ongoing CPL and we have been looking at the players who have been playing very well.

"I said at the beginning of my tenure that I would be interested in giving players the opportunity and I think I have been consistent in doing that. I believe it is a very good team we have selected, and it is a team that will compete, given that we have to qualify from Round 1 into the Super12s," he added further.

"There are players who did not make the team and I hope they will continue to work hard and perform to their best in the CPL and the upcoming CG United Super50 Cup; because you never know what can happen in case of injuries or any other unforeseen situations where we might need to call up players as replacements."

West Indies begin their campaign in the marquee event on October 19 when they take on Zimbabwe in their first match in the first round. Scotland and Ireland are the other teams in West Indies' group. The top two teams from Group B will join the Super 12s.

T20 World Cup squad: Nicholas Pooran (C), Rovman Powell (VC), Yannic Cariah, Johnson Charles, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Obed Mccoy, Raymon Reifer, Odean Smith.